CBK introduces new changes to banknotes

Kenyan currency Banknotes. [File, Courtesy]

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has introduced new changes to the Kenyan currency banknotes by including signatures and additional security threads.

The changes will affect the fifty shillings (Sh.50), one hundred shillings (Sh.100), two hundred shillings (Sh.200), five hundred shillings (Sh.500), and one thousand shillings (Sh.1,000) currency banknotes.

The notes will now include the signature of CBK governor Kamau Thugge and Treasury’s Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo.

Additionally, the banknotes will bear the year of print, 2024, and color-changing effects specific to each denomination.

“The rest of the features will remain the same as those of the series issued in 2019. All banknotes currently in circulation remain legal tender and will circulate alongside the released banknotes,” said CBK in a statement on Wednesday, July 7.

The dispatch of the banknotes will commence with Sh.1,000, while other denominations will progressively follow in the coming months.