KTB seeks to tap into the Kenyan diaspora to attract more tourists

Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei gives her remarks during the inaugural meeting of the Kenya Adventure Tourism Product Club. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is rallying Kenyans in diaspora to support the country to hit three million tourist arrivals a year.

The marketing agency this week launched a tourism marketing drive dubbed ‘Ziara Kenya One Diaspora One Tourist’ that seeks to harness the diaspora’s networks to attract at least one tourist per diaspora member annually, thus helping catalyse growth in the tourism sector.

While addressing the Kenyan diaspora during the launch of the campaign at the Kenya House on the sidelines of Paris Olympics, KTB chief executive June Chepkemei said the campaign is an indication of the confidence that the board has with the diaspora’s power to play a role in driving tourism to Kenya.

“The Kenyan diaspora is a formidable and equally patriotic community that continues to shape the fortunes of our nation. This campaign will harness the passion and goodwill of this community to boost tourism,” she said.

“By turning each member of the Kenyan diaspora into an ambassador for Kenya, we are poised to ignite passions and connections that will have ripple effects leading to more visitors to our country.”

Untapped potential

The campaign draws inspiration from the significant growth of Kenyans living abroad, estimated to reach four million by the end of 2023, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This expanding diaspora represents a wealth of untapped potential in catalysing tourism promotion for Kenya.

Furthermore, with diaspora remittances currently standing as the leading source of foreign exchange for the country, the diaspora’s significance as a crucial pillar of the economy is evident.

“Tourism revenue comes second as a forex earner just behind diaspora remittances. Our aim is to catalyse a convergence of these two very significant sectors by ensuring that tourism, cultural understanding and economic prosperity become mutually reinforcing,” said Chepkemei.

The number of tourists coming to Kenya increased by 31.5 per cent in 2023 to 1.95 million compared to 1.48 million visitors the country received in 2022, according to data published by the Tourism Research Institute in March.

Revenues rebounded strongly with earnings reaching Sh352.54 billion last year from Sh268.2 billion that the industry earned in 2022.

The visitor numbers are however yet to reach the pre-Covid levels, with the country having received 2.05 million tourists in 2019.

The tourism report projects that the sector’s earnings will grow to Sh430 billion in 2024 and further reach Sh1.024 trillion by 2028. It further projects that visitor numbers will increase to 2.4 million tourists in 2024, and up to 5.7 million visitors by 2028.

The new campaign is modeled on successes registered by other countries that have creatively tapped their diaspora to generate an upsurge in visitor numbers, including some in Africa.

KTB has set its target at three million visitor arrivals by the end of 2024. The diaspora will be empowered through an online e-learning programme and certification by KTB that imparts deep destination knowledge, skills, and inspiration to passionately promote Kenya.

To rally the diaspora, KTB will undertake activities like webinars and virtual tours showcasing Kenya’s attractions to the diaspora and their networks.

It will also appoint influential diaspora members as campaign ambassadors to promote the initiative globally, as well as participate in key diaspora events to publicize the campaign.

Chepkemei called on the diaspora to actively participate in promoting Kenya as a leading tourism destination in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.

“Your support is crucial as we work towards positioning Kenya as a top long-haul destination globally by 2030,” she said.

This comes as historical site Gedi was listed as Kenya’s 8th World Heritage Site. The recognition of the historical and cultural importance of the site would enhance tourism and safeguard Kenya’s diverse heritage.

Chepkemei said Kenya’s vibrant culture and heritage are major draws for tourists, and Gedi promises to offer another unforgettable experience. She further highlighted Kenya’s commitment to sustainable tourism, noting the collaborative efforts with local communities and partners to promote and conserve the nation’s heritage.