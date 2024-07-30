Beekeepers set to benefit from Sh100m financing

Savannah Honey’s new loan programme aims to boost local honey production and reduce reliance on imports.

The need for honey in Kenya is urgent, as local production is insufficient to meet the demand.

Currently, only 20 per cent of the honey available in Kenya is produced within the country.

To address the remaining 80 per cent shortfall, Kenya depends on importing honey from other countries.

However, Kenya has untapped potential that could be harnessed to fulfil its requirements. Interestingly, over 95 per cent of bee pollen, propolis, and bee venom used in Kenya are imported.

To help address this issue, at least 1,000 farmers interested in beekeeping are set to benefit from a loan program by Savannah Honey, one of the leading companies in the apiculture business in Kenya.

According to the Savannah Honey CEO Kyalo Mutua, the program will offer a repayment period of 12 months and will benefit farmers across the country.

"Depending on the package that a farmer chooses, we'll guide them through the process to ensure they maximize their potential for high yields," says Mutua.

Savannah Honey will also offer the farmers a five-year contract for technical support, free training and a market for their products.

While beekeeping stands out as one of Kenya's most lucrative ventures, it is surprising that many Kenyans remain unaware of its practices and requirements.

“Astonishingly, some landowners leave their idle land untapped, missing out on potential earnings,” he says.

He notes that a gram of bee venom commands a price of Sh 8,000, while, a kilo of royal jelly fetches Sh42,000.

In Kenya, a kilogram of honey sells for at least Sh 600. Bee pollen commands Sh 6,800 per kilo, while propolis is priced at Sh1,300.

The program is set to not only benefit the farmers but also increase the county's honey production which remains way below the demand.

