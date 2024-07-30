Beekeepers set to benefit from Sh100m financing

Business
 By Manuel Ntoyai | Jul 30, 2024
Savannah Honey’s new loan programme aims to boost local honey production and reduce reliance on imports.

The need for honey in Kenya is urgent, as local production is insufficient to meet the demand.

Currently, only 20 per cent of the honey available in Kenya is produced within the country.

To address the remaining 80 per cent shortfall, Kenya depends on importing honey from other countries.

However, Kenya has untapped potential that could be harnessed to fulfil its requirements. Interestingly, over 95 per cent of bee pollen, propolis, and bee venom used in Kenya are imported.

 To help address this issue, at least 1,000 farmers interested in beekeeping are set to benefit from a loan program by Savannah Honey, one of the leading companies in the apiculture business in Kenya.

 According to the Savannah Honey CEO Kyalo Mutua, the program will offer a repayment period of 12 months and will benefit farmers across the country.

  "Depending on the package that a farmer chooses, we'll guide them through the process to ensure they maximize their potential for high yields," says Mutua.

 Savannah Honey will also offer the farmers a five-year contract for technical support, free training and a market for their products.

 While beekeeping stands out as one of Kenya's most lucrative ventures, it is surprising that many Kenyans remain unaware of its practices and requirements.

 “Astonishingly, some landowners leave their idle land untapped, missing out on potential earnings,” he says.

 He notes that a gram of bee venom commands a price of Sh 8,000, while, a kilo of royal jelly fetches Sh42,000.

 In Kenya, a kilogram of honey sells for at least Sh 600. Bee pollen commands Sh 6,800 per kilo, while propolis is priced at Sh1,300.

 The program is set to not only benefit the farmers but also increase the county's honey production which remains way below the demand.

 Mutua highlights the untapped beekeeping potential in Kenya, with the country relying on imports for about 80 per cent of its honey consumption.

Furthermore, more than 95 per cent of locally used bee pollen, propolis, and bee venom are also imported.

Related Topics
Previous article
Teachers issue fresh strike threat over failure to pay new salaries
Next article
Team proposes radical changes to tame rogue religious leaders
.

Similar Articles

By Isaiah Gwengi 18 hrs ago
Real Estate
County struggles in plans to elevate Usenge market to town status
By Eric Abuga 18 hrs ago
Real Estate
Ticking time bomb for land buyers in Kisii as succession forgeries rise
By Graham Kajilwa 18 hrs ago
Real Estate
Real estate developer to extend portfolio into agriculture
.

Latest Stories

Spring Valley tops in land prices as Kilimani, Ongata Rongai dip
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Court orders Absa to pay customer Sh 1.8 million after Visa decline
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
Why South Sudan boasts of many potentials beyond oil
Opinion
By Dr James Alic Garang
3 hrs ago
Premium More headache for Treasury after court finds 2023 Budget unlawful
Business
By Macharia Kamau
5 hrs ago
EAC Central Bank bosses push for fair intra-Africa trade, global financial systems
Business
By Brian Ngugi
8 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Real Estate
Spring Valley tops in land prices as Kilimani, Ongata Rongai dip
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Business
Court orders Absa to pay customer Sh 1.8 million after Visa decline
By Dr James Alic Garang 3 hrs ago
Opinion
Why South Sudan boasts of many potentials beyond oil
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
Business
Premium More headache for Treasury after court finds 2023 Budget unlawful

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.