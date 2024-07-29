Veterinary board say slums main market for illegal meat

Business
 By Antony Gitonga | Jul 29, 2024
When five suspects were arrested for trading suspected donkey meat at the Burma area of Kamukunji Sub County on October 27, 2023. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Kenya Veterinary Board (KVB) has identified informal settlements as the main consumers of uninspected meat in the country.

The board noted that those living in the humble settlements in Nairobi, Nakuru and Kiambu are the most affected by the existential threat posed by this meat.

This comes in the wake of reports that cases of smuggling of donkey skin were on the rise in the country, with the meat being ferried to major towns.

Benson Kibore , a member of the board, says uninspected meat posed a major threat to the country’s food security, with the illegal vice on the rise.

Dr Kibore noted that over 50 per cent of residents of Nairobi lived in the informal settlements where uninspected meat was sold.

“A case of infected meat could kill tens of people and hence the move to up our game as we deal with all those involved in this illegal trade,” Kibore said.

Speaking in Naivasha during a stakeholder’s workshop, Kibore noted that the situation had been worsened by the issuance of fake movement permits for livestock.

The permits, according to the senior government officer, were issued by imposters or retired veterinary officers.

“We recently rescued over 1,000 donkeys that had been ferried from Kajiado and were meant to be slaughtered in the Kedong area where there is an illegal slaughterhouse,” he said.

Kibore accused a powerful cartel for the rise in cases of cattle rustling and slaughtering, with some government officers supporting the illegal trade.

Allen Azegele, from the Department of Livestock, who also acknowledged that those living in slums were the most prone to the likely dangerous meat and its unscrupulous mongers, said the government was working with stakeholders and non-governmental organisations in the fight against the illegal business that had put the lives of many in danger.

“This initiative is to address the safety of livestock products as some traders are putting the lives of Kenyans in danger through the sale of the uninspected meat,” Dr Azegele said.

Related Topics
Previous article
Ruto says 1,000 youth taking jobs abroad weekly
Next article
Gedi Ruins listed as Kenya's eighth Unesco World Heritage Site
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Business
Bamburi's major shareholders agree to sell to Tanzania bidder
By Macharia Kamau and Benjamin Imende 2 days ago
Business
Premium Indian firm's takeover of JKIA set to raise passenger, business fees
By Sharon Wanga 2 days ago
Business
Matatu owners, motorists' association differ on planned strike
.

Latest Stories

Veterinary board say slums main market for illegal meat
Business
By Antony Gitonga
49 mins ago
How honey brings sweet relief in bitter times
Enterprise
By Levis Musumba
5 hrs ago
Fintech is about changing lives, building a brighter future for all
Opinion
By Agnes Muthoni
18 hrs ago
Kenya allows Uganda dairy imports amid claims of exclusion
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 day ago
Hotel group bets on new dining model to draw customers
Business
By James Wanzala
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Antony Gitonga 49 mins ago
Business
Veterinary board say slums main market for illegal meat
By Levis Musumba 5 hrs ago
Enterprise
How honey brings sweet relief in bitter times
By Agnes Muthoni 18 hrs ago
Opinion
Fintech is about changing lives, building a brighter future for all
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Business
Kenya allows Uganda dairy imports amid claims of exclusion

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.