Matatu owners, motorists' association differ on planned strike

Matatu Owners Association chairman Albert Karakacha (center) addressing the media in Nairobi on 4th July 2024.(Collins Oduor, Standard)

Confusion has hit the transport sector, after the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) distanced itself from the planned strike by the Motorists Association of Kenya(MAK).

MOA on Friday said they are in discussions with the government to identify solutions within three weeks on various issues affecting the sector, including the controversial Road Maintenance Levy (RML).

Yesterday, Motorists Association of Kenya clarified reports on calling off their planned go-slow, confirming that the action begins today, Friday.

In a statement, Chairperson Peter Murima dismissed claims of meetings with the government.

“Starting tomorrow, we will officially begin our 21-day action plan, with every Friday designated as a go-slow day. After the 21 days of go-slow, we will officially strike nationwide,” Murima said.

The association emphasised that those who reportedly met with the government are not members, but individuals with "self-interest."

“As the bona fide stakeholders directly affected by the grievances highlighted, we have not held any discussions with the government. Contrary to reports, we have not been invited to any meetings,” he explained.

“The individuals or organisations attending these meetings are self-serving and do not represent our interests.”

The transporters called for the Friday strike after the government increased the Road Maintenance Levy (fuel levy) by Sh7, from Sh18 to Sh25 per liter of petrol and diesel. This increase followed the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority's review of fuel prices for the next month from July 15.

“There was no public participation, but on July 14, 2024, we were shocked to see that the maintenance levy had been increased, yet former Transport CS Murkomen had promised there would be no increase,” Murima said at a past event.

Transport stakeholders questioned why the tax increase was implemented despite the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.

The Association chairperson urged stakeholders to remain united as they begin their strike and to seek the right channels to address their concerns.

Additional Reporting by James Wanzala.