Comesa pushes for integration to eliminate trade barriers

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) is seeking to foster regional and international integration to eliminate trade barriers and guarantee member states smooth trading.

Delegations from Zambia, Uganda and Kenya among others are attending a three-day Comesa workshop in Busia to deliberate on key factors likely to hinder free trade along the borders and challenges that the business community faces within the regional bloc.

Comesa head of Governance, Peace and Security Oita Etyang said that the security of the traders as well as their goods and services is also a matter of concern by member states as many always complain about harassment, lack of unity and harmony while conducting their activities along the border points and within member states.

“The security and governance issues are always raised by the members who trade effectively in many parts of Eastern and Southern Africa and want the security issues addressed,” he said.

Dr Etyang said the traders have also raised concerns about trade barriers in Comesa member states.

He assured that Comesa will strive to eliminate some trade barriers and address the breach of security in trading and commercial activities.

“The traders have also come together to address the barriers that hinder trade across the bloc and are a deterrent to commercial activities, the organisation will make sure the hurdles are cleared for the traders to work effectively,” he said.

Busia County Health Executive Omuse Olakachuna said that cross-border trade will enhance the business environment in the Eastern and Southern Africa region.

Olakachuna noted that key focus areas include governance, peace, security, the nature and status of small-scale trade, trade regulations, customs procedures, and market opportunities within Comesa.

Busia Cross Border Traders Chairman David Enulu emphasized the county government and Comesa's commitment to promote regional integration and facilitate smoother trade operations among member states.

“The traders and the county government are working closely to make sure traders have an easy time when conducting their business activities along the border and also deep inside the Ugandan side among other partner states,” he said.

The meeting seeks to equip participants with essential knowledge and skills for navigating cross-border trade challenges effectively.

Other players attending the three-day Comesa workshop include Save the Children East and Southern Africa Region and Horn of Africa Youth Network.

The workshop will also enlighten cross-border traders on the Comesa Minimum Standards for the Treatment of Cross-Border Traders on Human Rights, Justice, Entrepreneurship and the Comesa Simplified Trade Regime at Busia border.