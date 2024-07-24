KBS acquires electric bus in bid to upgrade fleet

 By James Wanzala | Jul 24, 2024
BasiGo Head of Business Development Samuel Kamunya (left) hands the E-bus' keys to KBS Managing Director Edwins Mukabanah on 19, 7, 2024. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Kenya Bus Service Management Ltd (KBS), the country’s oldest bus operator has acquired its first electric bus as part of a strategic plan to modernise its fleet.

The bus company which has been operating since 1928, acquired a 36-seater electric bus that was built at Kenya’s first dedicated, high-volume assembly line that is operated by BasiGo and located at the Kenya Vehicle Assembly plant in Thika. 

The new bus will ply from the Nairobi Central Business District to Kibera, Kenyatta National Hospital and  Utawala routes. 

"We are excited to partner with BasiGo, Africa’s leading electric bus company to help us upgrade our fleet,” said KBS Managing Director Edwins Mukabanah, when he flagged off the new bus at Kencom.

The company has ordered an additional 25 electric buses that will be delivered in coming months.

 “We also want to be the leader in electric charging infrastructure, ensuring all Electric Vehicles (EVs) coming into Nairobi are charged at the KBS depot,” said Mukabanah.

Samuel Kamunya, BasiGo Head of Business Development said BasiGo is working with public service  vehicle operators to introduce technologies that will make public transport in Kenya cleaner, greener, and more convenient for everyone.

"We welcome KBS to the e-mobility fraternity as we address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Each electric bus we deploy on our roads mitigates 50 tonnes of carbon emissions per year, cutting down on air pollution and contributing towards a greener Nairobi. Our target is to deliver 100 locally assembled electric buses to Kenyan operators by 2024,” said Kamunya.

.

.

.

