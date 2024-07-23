SGR trip in luxury coach to cost Sh24,000

When the former Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchuma Murkomen (c) took a ride in one of the SGR VIP coaches. [Courtesy]

Passengers traveling by Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Mombasa to Nairobi will pay Sh12,000 following the introduction of luxury coaches.

The State yesterday flagged off 20 new passenger coaches including four premium ones where passengers will cough Sh12,000 to travel one way and Sh20,000 for those who book a return ticket.

While flagging off the coaches yesterday at Mombasa port, Transport Principal Secretary, Mohamed Daghar noted that those who do not book a return ticket will pay Sh24,000 for a trip to Nairobi and back.

The premium or business class coach features optimised seating arrangement with each coach limited to 28 passengers to ensure ample legroom and personal space.

The coach has enhanced luggage solutions for travelers and convertible seating that can recline fully providing relaxation and privacy.

“The seats on the premium coach can recline fully and provide a flatbed for comfort,” said Daghar.

The batch flagged off yesterday included 10 revamped economy class coaches, four premium class coaches, one dining car, one power car, and four first-class coaches.

“These coaches are designed to guarantee the rider comfort and convenience, marking a crucial step in elevating the rail travel experience for our users,” he stated.

First-class coaches feature reclining seats arranged two by two across the width of the coach, foldout tray tables, and power sockets for charging devices allowing passengers to work or enjoy entertainment during the journey.

For the new economy class coaches, officials said passengers will no longer sit facing each other like on the coaches in operation.

Instead, the three by two seating arrangement across the width of the coach will have passengers facing either the departing station or the destination station. Other features include charging points at each seat, a baby-changing area and pocket seats for placing small items.

The PS announced the government will open 10 more railway stations in Nairobi and four others in Mombasa to enhance the last mile connectivity between SGR and the meter gauge railway lines.

Daghar said the government will provide Wifi services to the SGR coaches to enhance the travel experience in the new drive.