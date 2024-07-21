How Wajir's climate-smart agriculture is transforming lives

Safia Shurie harvesting tomatoes at the Sundus Farm in Wajir County. [Mohamed Saman, Standard]

Sofia Ali leaves her home early in the morning, filled with excitement. Today is a special day for her as she looks forward to harvesting tomatoes, pawpaws, and watermelons.

With a joyful spirit, Sofia who is the Secretary of Sondus Farm, makes her way to her farm, eager to experience the fruits of her labor. The anticipation of the harvest adds a spring to her step as she treks to her fields to enjoy the day's work.

Sofia is happy to be a member of a flourishing agricultural enterprise run by a dedicated group of men and women who have turned to farming to secure an alternative livelihood.

As Wajir transitions from its pastoralist roots to embrace agriculture, Sofia and other women farmers stand at the forefront of this transformation. The pioneering women behind this venture have not only found an alternative livelihood but have also paved the way for a more resilient and diversified economic future for their community.

Their story is a powerful reminder of the strength and ingenuity that can arise when faced with adversity and the potential for agriculture to drive sustainable development in even the most challenging environments.

Women farmers and groups like Sundus have received crucial support from the World Food Programme (WFP) in partnership with the county government of Wajir.

The women expressed their gratitude to WFP for providing shed nets, solarisation equipment, and capacity-building training that has improved their yields over time.

Transitioning to farming in an arid region like Wajir required overcoming numerous obstacles.

The women of Sundus Farm had little experience with agriculture and had to start from scratch. They engaged with agricultural extension officers from the county government of Wajir who provided essential training in modern farming techniques, soil management, and crop selection suitable for their environment.

Economic Empowerment and Community Impact

The success of Sundus Farm extends far beyond the farm itself. The women's agricultural venture has become a beacon of hope and empowerment in the county. It has provided a steady source of income for the farm's members and created job opportunities for other locals, particularly women, who are now involved in various farming activities.

Halima Mohammed, a member of Sundus Farm says, “Farming has given us financial independence and a sense of purpose. We can support our families better, and we no longer rely solely on livestock. It has changed our lives in ways we never imagined.”

She said the produce from Sundus Farm is sold in local markets and supplied to neighboring towns, reducing the region’s dependence on imported food.

This local production has also contributed to stabilising food prices and increasing the availability of fresh, nutritious food.

The women of Sundus Farm are actively involved in sharing their knowledge and experiences with neighboring villages, mentoring new farmers, and advocating for sustainable agricultural practices.

“We want to show others that it’s possible to thrive through farming, even in a place like Wajir,” says Aisha Abdullahi, another farm member adding, “Our journey hasn’t been easy, but it’s been worth it. We hope others can learn from our story and join us in this new chapter.”

With their initial successes in cultivating tomatoes, pawpaws, and watermelons, the women are looking to the future with optimism.

They plan to diversify their crops further, explore value-added processing to enhance their profitability and expand their market reach.

The group aims to establish a community market to streamline the sale of their produce and explore partnerships to improve their farming techniques and outputs.