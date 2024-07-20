North Eastern SMEs get Sh885m project funding

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Jul 20, 2024
Tana River Governor Samuel Godhana Dhadho. [File, Standard]

Over 7,500 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across five northern Kenyan counties of  Lamu, Tana River, Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera have benefited from over $6.6 million (Sh885 million) lending from USAid Kuza’s Impact for Northern Kenya Fund in the last two years. 

The project has created over 13,000 direct jobs in diverse sectors, including horticulture and agro-processing, fisheries and aquaculture, livestock, and dairy. 

According to USAid, 71.99 per cent of the Fund’s client enterprises are women-owned businesses.

Enterprises in Lamu county received the largest share of the overall loans at $2.6 million (Sh333 million) followed closely by Tana River County at $2.5 million (Sh320 million). Garissa County MSMEs received loans totaling $815,684 (Sh104.4 million)  while entrepreneurs in Wajir and Mandera counties received loans valued at $418,014 (Sh55.5 million) and $318,057  (Sh40.7 million) respectively. 

Agribusinesses in Tana River County received $2.1 million (Sh268.8 million) in loans to entrepreneurs in horticulture, pastoralism, crop farming, and fishing. 

“Notably, over 10 per cent of the loans went to climate-Smart enterprises, with enterprises in Garissa leading climate financing with $115,630 (Sh14.8 million) in loans,” said USAid in a statement. 

Investment potential

The organisation highlighted the progress of the USAID Kuza project during the recent investment conference bringing together the five counties and held in Lamu County. 

The conference, themed Unveiling Opportunities: redefining Northern Kenya as an Investable Destination brought together approximately 380 attendees, 30 percent of whom were women. 

Leaders from the region said there is immense potential that remains unexplored. 

“Tana River County has all the potential for agriculture. We have maize in Galana Kulalu, rice in Bura and multiple irrigation schemes all along the belt of Tana River. Currently, we are exporting green grams to USA,” said Dhaho Godhana, Governor, Tana River County.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry emphasised the potential of Kenya’s livestock production at the conference and said it is actively seeking partnerships with domestic and international investors to spur the Northern region’s economic transformation.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
State red tape stifling foreign direct investment, says report
Next article
Who are they? Ruto's new Cabinet nominees at a glance
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 2 days ago
Business
Premium The high cost of demos as traders grapple with lost sales and looters
By Fred Kagonye 2 days ago
Business
Farmers to visit Italy for farming exhibition
By Suleiman Yeri 2 days ago
Business
SHOFCO's innovative strategy featured in Forbes magazine
.

Latest Stories

Mombasa port cargo volume up as Dar es Salaam, Djibouti hit by congestion
Business
By Benard Sanga
1 hr ago
CMA approves new trading rules at Nairobi Coffee Exchange
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
1 hr ago
How Wajir's climate-smart agriculture is transforming lives
Business
By Mohamed Saman
2 hrs ago
Women in tea sector: KTDA polls reveal gender gap in leadership
Business
By Boniface Gikandi and Nikko Tanui
16 hrs ago
Premium State red tape stifling foreign direct investment, says report
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Benard Sanga 1 hr ago
Business
Mombasa port cargo volume up as Dar es Salaam, Djibouti hit by congestion
By Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Business
CMA approves new trading rules at Nairobi Coffee Exchange
By Mohamed Saman 2 hrs ago
Business
How Wajir's climate-smart agriculture is transforming lives
By Boniface Gikandi and Nikko Tanui 16 hrs ago
Business
Women in tea sector: KTDA polls reveal gender gap in leadership

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.