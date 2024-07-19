SHOFCO's innovative strategy featured in Forbes magazine

Business
 By Suleiman Yeri | Jul 19, 2024
SHOFCO members led by Founder and CEO during the election of Shofco Urban Network Kisumu branch leaders in August 2023. [Suleiman Yeri, Standard]

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) community-led approach to change has been featured in the Forbes Magazine.

SHOFCO has been featured in the global publication as a model on how non-governmental organisations can transform underprivileged communities.

The article, authored by Kate Vitasek, explores some of the key learnings that has enabled SHOFCO to become Kenya's largest grassroots organisation as well as the leading example for other locally-led organisations around the globe. 

Highlighting the extreme disparity between the $50 billion (Ksh6.4 trillion) philanthropic dollars provided to Africa and how little actually ends up in community-based organisations' hands, Vitasek shares how SHOFCO has proven that when philanthropy is given to local leaders' exponential change is possible. 

The article also highlighted how measures taken by SHOFCO Founder Dr. Kennedy Odede have transformed lives in major slums in Kenya, earning him global recognition. 

"Odede's success is nothing short of transformational, with SHOFCO impacting 2.4 million people each year and winning dozens of awards for its work impact. Odede himself was honored as one of TIME1 00's Most Influential People of 20247 Vitasek wrote. Odede is also quoted in the article saying there is need to involve communities for a meaningful change to be realised.

 "Sustainable change comes from giving people agency and investing in collaborative, community-driven solutions. When change is driven from the local level, it is truly in tune with the needs of a community, leading to lasting change;' Odede said. 1 One reason SHOFCO has been so successful is because Odede has insisted on rethinking how success is measured in philanthropy. 

"Success metrics are often defined by scale and model replication. The problem is this doesn't factor in where the greatest need is and the type of programs each community needs;' Odede explained. 

This is not the first time SHOFCO is getting global recognition for its community-led change. 

In 2022, SHOFCO's community-driven change model became a benchmark for global NGOs following a case study by Bridgespan Group, which highlighted SHOFCO's effective community-driven approaches and lasting impact.

 SHOFCO continues to embody its commitment to transforming lives and creating sustainable, community-driven development in Kenya. 

In 2018 became the youngest-ever organisation to receive the Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize, the world's largest humanitarian prize awarded to non—profits that have made extraordinary contributions to alleviate human suffering. 

SHOFCO is currently operating in 40 counties in Kenya, impacting over four million lives. 

The organisation's work is grounded in a holistic approach to community development, addressing multiple dimensions of poverty and inequality to create lasting change. 

Its programs focus on education, healthcare, water and sanitation, economic empowerment, community mobilisation, and youth development, with the overarching goal of improving the well-being and opportunities of residents living in urban slums and rural areas across Kenya.

