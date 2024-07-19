Tourism agency bets on adventure travel to grow numbers

KTB Chief Executive June Chepkemei. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is banking on public-private partnerships to grow Kenya’s adventure tourism opportunities.

KTB Chief Executive June Chepkemei says adventure tourism has demonstrated resilience and potential to attract more visitors to the country due to its adaptability and broad economic benefits that support local communities.

“Recent statistics point to the growth of adventure travel with its resilience and ability to support local economies, especially as countries rebuild following the global travel rebound from Covid-19,” she noted.

She highlighted multi-faceted adventure experiences that include eco-friendly safaris, birding, hiking, and water sports among others.

“Besides other attractions, the country is long known for such as beach and wildlife, there are hidden gems that we can creatively promote through off-the-beaten-track locations during off-peak seasons. This would go a long way in spreading out visitors and revenues for broader benefits to our economy and communities,” she explained.

Chepkemei made the remarks during the inaugural meeting of the Kenya Adventure Tourism Product Club which was established by the board as a platform for collaboration in packaging and promoting Kenya’s adventure tourism offering.

Through the Kenya Adventure Tourism Product Club, KTB has identified various tourism leaders who will work closely with the board in showcasing Kenya’s adventure tourism experiences to Kenyans and the world.

The club members are drawn from private and public sectors cutting across diverse experiences from running and kite surfing, mountain climbing, trekking, canyoning and abseiling.

The global adventure tourism market, valued at over $450 billion (Sh58 trillion), offers tremendous potential for destinations, especially as the tourism sector fully rebounds globally.