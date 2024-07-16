More than 4 million prepaid customers have updated meters, Kenya Power says

 By Sharon Wanga | Jul 16, 2024
Kenya Power aims to reach 7.4 million customers by the August 31 deadline.

At least 4.2 million prepaid electricity customers have updated their token meters as part of the ongoing “Update Token Meter Yako” campaign, Kenya Power now says.

The company aims to reach 7.4 million customers by the August 31 deadline. 

Kenya Power Commercial Sales General Manager, Eng. Rosemary Oduor, noted; “So far, we are pleased that over 56 percent of our prepaid customers have updated their meters, ensuring continued access to electricity.” 

The giant power company has scheduled updates for over 7.2 million prepaid token meters to ensure customers receive reset and update codes when they purchase tokens. 

About 200,000 customers have yet to comply with the update process. 

Eng. Oduor explained, “Once a meter is scheduled, a customer receives an SMS notification. The update codes are sent to the customer upon purchasing their electricity tokens. Customers must update their meters as soon as they receive their codes to continue enjoying access to electricity.”

Kenya Power has urged the remaining prepaid customers to update their meters by August 31, 2024, to avoid service interruptions. 

Oduor assured customers that the meter update process does not affect electricity prices or cause tokens to deplete faster. Existing tokens already loaded into the meter will not be affected.

The campaign is part of a global exercise targeting all prepaid meters that use the Standard Transfer Specification.

.

.

