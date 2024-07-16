GPF Director receives prestigious Hive Africa Global leaders Award

Global Peace Foundation's (GPF) Kenya's Executive Director Daniel Juma Wins Global Leaders Awards. [Courtesy]

Global Peace Foundation's (GPF) Kenya's Executive Director Daniel Juma has been awarded the prestigious Hive Africa Global Leaders Award.

The award is the third of its kind since the inception of Hive in 2014.

This recognition adds the GPF Director to a global network of leaders who collaborate to grow businesses and support each other in their efforts to create a positive impact.

Mr. Juma has been chosen for this honour in recognition of his unwavering support for entrepreneurship development, youth empowerment and good governance in Africa.

Acknowledging his exemplary life of service to humanity, Grace Osula, Chief Executive, and Ryan Allis, Chairman of Hive Africa, said that Juma's endearing leadership remains a beacon for all Africans.

Accepting the award, Juma said the award is a testament to the collective dedication and hard work of all who strive for positive change in the world.

"This is not just a reflection of my work, but a celebration of the power of collaboration, compassion and unity in advancing the cause of peace," he said.

Further, Mr. Juma dedicated the award to future of the African continent, "Africa's potential is boundless and it is up to leaders and change makers to unlock the potential".

The 2024 Hive Africa Global Leaders Award is dedicated to honoring outstanding achievement in leadership and entrepreneurship development in Africa.