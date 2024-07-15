Mombasa port records 85 per cent increase in export cargo

Business
 By Willis Oketch | Jul 15, 2024
Evergreen Ship before docking at Mombasa Port. The Ship is loaded with 2700 containers in China. The goods will be transported by road and rail to different Countries in Africa. July 14, 2024. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

Exports through Mombasa Port have gone up by 85 per cent this year.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director William Ruto said this was due to the regional countries trying to strike a trade balance to reduce reliance on imported goods from other countries.

Ruto spoke at the Mombasa port container terminal berth 22 after receiving MV Ever Vim, the first green ship that releases the least carbon emissions to the atmosphere.

It made its first call with over 2500 containers loaded with goods for regional consumption.

“This ship, which has made its maiden call at Mombasa Port, is discharging over 2,500 containers with imported cargo and will sail away with 2,700 for export,” said Ruto.

He explained that the vessel in question was among 12 ships that had made their maiden calls at the port because shipping lines gained confidence in the services offered at the facility.

“Last year, Mombasa port handled one million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (Teus), and we are projecting to handle 1.8 million TEUs during this new financial year,” said Ruto.

