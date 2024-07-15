State hasn't leased out swathes of Kwale mine land, says PS

Business
 By Philip Mwakio | Jul 15, 2024
Principal Secretary for Mining Elijah Mwangi at a recent event. [Robert Tomno, Standard]

Huge tracts of land initially leased to Base Titanium Ltd in Kwale County have not been re-leased to other investors, Mining Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi has said.

Quelling fears among the locals, Mwangi said the ministry would conduct a public participation exercise for residents to provide their input on how the land should be utilised.

Base Titanium, after winding up its activities in Kwale, is returning land ahead of the winding up of its operations by December this year.

Mr Mwangi said mineral resources had been exhausted and it did not make economic sense for another investor to apply for a license to mine there. He was speaking at Kinondo village in Msambweni sub-county during an introductory meeting ahead of the public participation exercise on how the land will be utilised.

“My office has not received any application or expression of interest from anyone over the Base Titanium’s land. We are here to engage the community on what we should do with the land after the company stops operating,” he said.

Over the last months, speculation was rife in Kwale County that a mysterious foreign investor had acquired thousands of acres of land.

The speculations triggered a public uproar from community organisations and other public interest groups that threatened to hold demonstrations to protest against this illegal land allocation.

With Base Titanium set to exit mining operations in December before the expiry of its special mining licence in June 2025, there has been interest in the fate of multi-billion shillings’ assets including land, vehicles, piped water systems, boreholes, and water pans amongst others.

Related Topics
Previous article
Former coffee union official faces hammer
Next article
Mombasa port records 85 per cent increase in export cargo
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 16 hrs ago
Business
Premium IMF now calls for public buy-in on controversial Kenya programmes
By Sofia Ali 2 days ago
Business
Chinese firm signs deal with taxi associations to push electric mobility
By Graham Kajilwa 2 days ago
Business
Digitisation, new taxes: Hits and misses in the Ministry of Lands
.

Latest Stories

Flower farmers now employing workers on contract to cut costs
Business
By Antony Gitonga
3 hrs ago
Former coffee union official faces hammer
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
3 hrs ago
State hasn't leased out swathes of Kwale mine land, says PS
Business
By Philip Mwakio
3 hrs ago
Mombasa port records 85 per cent increase in export cargo
Business
By Willis Oketch
3 hrs ago
Road maintenance levy up as fuel prices reduce in EPRA's July review
Business
By Denis Omondi
5 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Antony Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Business
Flower farmers now employing workers on contract to cut costs
By Boniface Gikandi 3 hrs ago
Business
Former coffee union official faces hammer
By Philip Mwakio 3 hrs ago
Business
State hasn't leased out swathes of Kwale mine land, says PS
By Willis Oketch 3 hrs ago
Business
Mombasa port records 85 per cent increase in export cargo

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.