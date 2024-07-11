Farmers urge Kindiki to intervene as coffee theft cases rise

Farmers in Meru have raised the alarm over rising cases of coffee theft in the region.

They believe an organised gang is behind the spate of attacks that have left several factory guards dead.

Last week, two guards on the night shift at Mariene coffee factory in Central Imenti were killed and 200 bags of top-grade coffee stolen.

Farmers affiliated to the factory which is under the Mukiria Farmers Society are worried about the rising cases of coffee theft that have left them counting losses.

“The management has to find ways of enhancing security,” said Henry Kinyua, a large-scale farmer.

Travis Muthomi, another farmer in Central Imenti, said: “Before coffee theft hit our factories, we only heard of such cases in other parts of Mt Kenya. It is a worrying trend because they are now becoming common in Meru, and the sad thing is that the thieves not only steal our coffee but also kill our guards.”

Muthomi appealed to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to arrest the situation.

“We are placing our confidence in Prof Kindiki to intervene as a matter of urgency. We don’t know who is stealing coffee and killing and injuring our guards. He has done a commendable job of curbing the more serious issue of cattle rustling and protecting our coffee is a cup of tea,” he said.

After the Mariene incident last week, Meru County Coffee Millers Cooperative Union chairman Zablon Mbaabu said the criminals first went to a home next to the factory where they gagged a man to prevent him from raising alarm.

“The gang gagged a man whose home is next to the factory to prevent him from raising the alarm. They then killed two-night guards and dumped their bodies at a nearby home. They cut through the factory fence near the home and started carting away the coffee,” Mbaabu said.

He said indications were that the coffee theft was being executed by well-organized criminals who have so far eluded the security agencies as no suspects had been arrested.

“In all the coffee theft incidents, the police have never arrested a suspect. Despite the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki promising that the police will protect coffee factories, nothing is happening,” Mbaabu said.

About a month ago a man was killed when thugs raided three factories and stole several coffee bags.

Meru Central Coffee Cooperative Union Chairman Ephantus Majau asked factory management to beef up security during harvest.

“We have advised managers to ensure that once the coffee beans are ready, they are immediately delivered to a miller where there is security. The police should also be alerted to enhance patrols,” Majau said.

Imenti Central Sub County Police Commander Justin Njeru said investigations had been launched into coffee theft.