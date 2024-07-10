CPF Group pension funds posts mixed record, eyes new growth

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Jul 10, 2024

 

Counties Pensions Fund (CPF) Chief Executive Officer Hosea Kili during a past interview. [File, Standard]

The CPF Group Pension Funds, encompassing the Local Authorities Pension Trust (LAPTRUST), the County Pension Fund, and the CPF Individual Pension Plan, has posted a mixed record marked by sustained growth and resilient performance in the year ended 2023.

Its LAPTRUST DB scheme reported a reduction in net assets from Sh31.26 billion in 2022 to Sh26.99 billion in 2023, largely due to increased normal withdrawals as the scheme's membership ages and transitions to retirement. Active membership numbers also declined from 15,842 at the beginning of 2023 to 14,771 by year-end, attributed to retirement and other natural exits.

However, the CPF Individual Pension Plan (IPP) exhibited remarkable growth, with membership surging by 113 per cent to 23,229 by the end of 2023, compared to 10,931 members in 2022, with a closing fund value of Sh2.88 billion.

The County Pension Fund maintained a steady performance, with net assets closing at Sh36.9 billion in 2023. Active membership saw a significant increase of 12.2 per cent rising to 76,593 from 68,280 in the previous year.

"In our quest to address the current challenges facing our economy, stimulate economic recovery, and bolster resilience, it is imperative that we embrace accountable governance and collective effort," said the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi.

CPF Group unveiled its Strategic Plan 2024-2028.

"As we navigate through a complex global economic environment, the Group is well-prepared with comprehensive strategic measures to mitigate risks and capitalize on opportunities," noted CPF Group Managing Director Hosea Kili.

Related Topics
Previous article
Euro 2024: Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach final
Next article
UK govt hopes to unlock prisons crisis with reform advocate
.

Similar Articles

By Benard Lusigi and Jackline Inyanji 19 hrs ago
Business
Sugar factories staring at long closer over cane shortage
By James Wanzala 19 hrs ago
Real Estate
Study: African cities must value climate action to get investments
By Patrick Beja 19 hrs ago
Real Estate
Housing projects change Mombasa skyline
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Kenya Power eyes home internet space in new digitalisation plan
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Premium Threat of high electricity cost real as Adani bags Ketraco deal
Business
By Benjamin Imende
1 hr ago
We need more Adani-type deals to grow, says Mbadi
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania among countries to benefit from foot and mouth disease vaccine
Business
By Jael Musumba
1 hr ago
Nairobi to host world trade chambers summit
Business
By Sofia Ali
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Real Estate
Premium Kenya Power eyes home internet space in new digitalisation plan
By Benjamin Imende 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Threat of high electricity cost real as Adani bags Ketraco deal
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
We need more Adani-type deals to grow, says Mbadi
By Jael Musumba 1 hr ago
Business
Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania among countries to benefit from foot and mouth disease vaccine

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.