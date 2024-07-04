APA, Hollard launch insurance solution

Apollo Investments Group CEO Ashok Shah, International Health Business Healthcare at APA Insurance Lucy Orina and Hollard Health Chief Executive Tobe Hope launch APA Hollard Health. [James Wanzala]

APA Insurance has partnered with Hollard Health to launch a global health insurance solution, APA Hollard Health.

The new offering, provided on HealthMov wellness app, integrates technology with a personalised approach, enabling members to manage their health. APA Hollard Health emphasises preventive care and wellness, support, accessible information and quality care as key differentiators.

“The aim is to encourage healthier living among members, which in turn reduces healthcare costs and improves overall health outcomes,” said Apollo Investments Group CEO Ashok Shah.

Hollard Health CEO Tobe Hope lauded cost-effective health insurance. The APA Hollard Health app also includes telehealth capabilities.

This ensures members can consult with doctors remotely, regardless of their location.

By providing accessible information and intuitive tools, the health insurance solution, they said ensures that users can make informed decisions about their health and well-being with confidence and ease.

The launch, they said marks a significant step forward in health management, promising enhanced healthcare experiences and improved health outcomes for individuals, families, SME’s and corporates.

The app promotes positive behaviour changes and rewards members for their efforts, all from the convenience of their smart phones.

Depending on the chosen plan, coverage areas include Africa, India, Europe and worldwide, with five comprehensive plans to select from.

The health insurance solution aims to enhance the quality of healthcare by integrating wellness incentives that reduce healthcare costs and improve overall health.

By encouraging proactive health management, APA Insurance and Hollard Health are committed to fostering a healthier, more empowered community.

“With APA and Hollard Health’s combined expertise, innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, we are setting a new standard for healthcare coverage in the region,” noted Shah.

“Because we know that Africa’s demands are unique, we are committed to helping the continent thrive by offering the right cost effective health insurance for its diverse needs,” noted Tobe.

“With a mission to make quality healthcare accessible to all, we empower people to take charge of their health with easy-to-understand information and smart tools, supporting them to make the best choices for their health and wellbeing, now and in the future.”