Somalia banks on fisheries week to unleash Blue Economy boom

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy Ahmed Hassan Adan during the inauguration of the Fisheries Week on July 4, 2024. [Courtesy, OPM, X]

Somalia is now banking on its inaugural National Fisheries Week to unleash the successes of the Blue Economy.

Launched on Wednesday by the Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy, the week-long event aims to celebrate the country's rich marine resources and promote their sustainable management.

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said the event provides an opportunity for the government to showcase its marine resources potential while identifying opportunities and addressing challenges within the fisheries sector while providing robust support to the communities.

He said the main focus is to delve deeper into the crucial themes of sustainability and collaboration.

During the opening remarks, Barre said workshops and seminars held throughout the first two days have equipped participants with valuable knowledge on responsible fishing practices with discussions tackling critical issues like combating illegal fishing and promoting responsible seafood consumption.

The PM while highlighting the potential of the fisheries sector and encouraging investment in this critical industry urged Somali business leaders to seize the vast opportunities in the international seafood market.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the government's role in facilitating growth and pledged to focus on building essential infrastructure, particularly ports and coastal roads, to streamline operations within the sector.

Mr Barre emphasised the government's efforts to secure affordable and reliable energy sources, recognising its importance in making Somalia an attractive investment destination.

He said by providing access to cheap electricity, the government aims to create a more favorable environment for businesses to thrive.

"To boost the nation's production, we must address key challenges. The most pressing of these is access to clean and affordable electricity. The Somali government, in collaboration with our international partners, will play a leading role in tackling this critical obstacle to our country's power generation," said Mr Barre.

His sentiments were echoed by Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy, Ahmed Hassan Adan, who outlined a key objective for the week.

He said while seeking to foster collaboration between various stakeholders, the week aims to bring together Somali businessmen, fishing communities, and the government to work towards a shared vision.

Mr Adan further highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to combat illegal fishing, emphasising its importance for a sustainable and prosperous fishing industry.

"In the past two years, our government has made significant progress in combating illegal fishing. We have implemented a system to monitor maritime activity, which has been a key part of this effort,” he said.

Adan said as a result, there has been a significant decrease in illegal fishing within Somali waters with hope of eliminating the issue within a short time.

This, the minister said is a major victory for the Somali nation and a crucial step towards a sustainable fisheries industry.

According to the ministry, Somalia boasts a vast maritime territory stretching 370 km offshore, encompassing a staggering 1,000,000 square kilometers. A man carries a sailfish to the fish market in the Xamar Weyne District of Mogadishu, Somalia. [Xinhua]

Despite this immense potential, the full economic value of these marine resources remains largely untapped.

Opportunities exist in sourcing fishing licensing, supplying industrial vessels, and offering technical services such as quality and food safety certification.

Mr Adan said this is why this week is a turning point because it seeks to underscore the government's commitment to unlocking the potential of the blue economy

“By promoting responsible practices, empowering local communities, and encouraging investment, this initiative paves the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future for Somalia's fisheries sector,” he said.

He said the remainder of the week will see continued focus on promoting sustainable fishing techniques, fostering innovation in the aquaculture sector, and attracting investment in the blue economy.