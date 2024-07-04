Traders: We lost Sh5b to protests, not again

Sunbeam Shopping Complex along Mfangano Street, Nairobi, was set ablaze during the anti-Finance Bill protests on June 25, 2024. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

It is now emerging that Nairobi traders have lost at least Sh5 billion in the last three weeks since the anti-government protests began.

Cities and major towns have suffered in the wake of protests, affecting revenue collection and business activities.

The protests also led to looting as goons caused huge losses to the business owners.

In Nairobi alone, several shops and supermarkets like Naivas, and Quickmart suffered losses after goons broke in and stole goods worth millions.

Two Naivas branches on Ronald Ngala and Moi Avenue on Development House were looted, same as Quickmart along Mfangano Street.

Cleanshelf supermarket in Ongata Rongai in Kajiado County was also looted. Two ATMs located at the same building belonging to KCB and Absa Bank were also vandalised.

The entire Sunbeam Shopping Complex on Mfangano Street in Nairobi was burnt down and so was Cianda Market along the same street.

And on Wednesday, the Nairobi business community said they will not lose more property to protesters.

Nairobi’s Central Business District Chairman Wilfred Kamau said they will now defend their property from looting and destruction in the coming protests.

“We can’t sit and watch as our property is destroyed. These protests have been hijacked and being funded by some people who want our property destroyed,” said Kamau.

They also blamed the police for not providing enough security to their business premises.

“We can’t allow this to continue. How can criminals loot for more than three hours in our premises among them supermarkets in the presence of the police officers,” said the chairman.

Kamau expressed fears that the impact could be worse if the Gen Z protests continue for a few more days.

“Losses are high affecting both tier one and two supermarkets and specialty retailers. For last week, it was looting and disruption. On Tuesday, July 2, it was more of disruption. We are working out the figures to know how much was lost,” said Wambui Mbarire, chief executive officer of The Retail Trade Association of Kenya said

Analysts from Stears, a pan-African market insights firm, said that following the protests the shilling has also depreciated by 0.29 per cent.

This downward trend, they said is likely to continue amid continued anti-government protests and an upcoming International Monetary Fund review.

The protests also affected the transport sector. The Nairobi-Namanga Road was closed during the unrest.

Transport along the main road that connects Kenya and Tanzania was barricaded while all businesses along the highway remained closed.

Tourists headed to Amboseli National Park were stranded for hours while others cancelled their trips following the protests.

Learners from nearby schools were sent back home as the rioting escalated near the institutions.

Wilson Airport and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport suffered departure delays due to the unrest which affected roads leading to the two airports.

The protesters closed Langata Road, Mombasa Road and Nairobi Expressway, which are the main routes to the airports.

Kenya Airways on Tuesday sent an update to its passengers informing them of expected delays in departures.

“We wish to advise our customers to expect some delays in departures out of Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport today (July 2) due to some road closures that have impacted both the crew and customers. Impacted customers will be communicated to directly on the changes to their flight schedules,” said Kenya Airways’ corporate communications department.

It added: “Customers are advised to plan for extra time en route to the airport of at least four hours before the scheduled flight departure time.”

Nelson Githaiga, Muthurwa Market Traders Association chairman said Nairobi County has been suffering a lot on protest days.

“Nairobi residents are fed by food that comes from neighbouring and far away counties like in Western, Rift Valley, Mount Kenya and when there are protests no vehicle enters Muthurwa market,” said Githaiga.

He added: “Food from these areas went to waste on Tuesday because of staying long on roads. We are counting losses due to protests and it's time the government does something to stop them.”

The protests also affected the busy Thika superhighway as youth lit bonfires and erected barriers on the road.

In Kitengela town, clubs and restaurants bore the brunt of the Tuesday protests.

[Report by James Wanzala, Modachi Okumu, Collins Kweyu and Peterson Githaiga]