NCBA steps up insurance market fight with AIG Kenya acquisition

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Jul 03, 2024
NCBA Director of Strategy Louisa Wandabwa (left), Managing Director John Gachora, and AIG Kenya MD Stella Njung’e. [File, Standard]

Tier-one lender Ncba Group has taken a major step in its quest for a larger slice of the Kenyan insurance market, finalising the 100 per cent acquisition of AIG Kenya Insurance Company Ltd (AIG Kenya) today.

This strategic move brings AIG Kenya, a 50-year-old player with a strong reputation in general insurance, under Ncba’s umbrella.

The lender previously held a minority stake in the company for over 18 years. It did not disclose the value of the transaction.

The deal will see NCBA take the battle for the nascent insurance sector to rival banks such as Equity, which see insurance as the new growth frontier.

Equity Group Chief Executive James Mwangi projected earlier that Equity Bank’s insurance subsidiary could outperform its banking counterpart as early as 2030 if sales continue on a similar trajectory. In a press statement Monday, NCBA also cited the full acquisition as an avenue for new growth.

“The acquisition will enable our customers to conveniently access all their financial products under one roof,” said Ncba Group Managing Director John Gachora.

“With insurance becoming an increasingly basic need, combining NCBA’s distribution network with AIG Kenya’s expertise creates an opportunity to deepen insurance penetration in Kenya and East Africa.”

AIG Kenya Stella Njunge called the acquisition “a significant milestone” that will enhance the company’s capabilities. “NCBA’s resources and expansive network will allow us to offer a broader range of products, improve efficiency, and deliver greater value to our clients,” she said.

The acquisition allows Ncba to tap into Kenya’s sizeable insurance industry, valued at Sh309 billion and growing at a 10 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) despite macroeconomic challenges. AIG Kenya, established in 1972, has grown to become a market leader in general insurance within the country.

Related Topics
Previous article
Western region beats Central in alcohol abuse
Next article
Premium
Brace for higher cost of imported goods as new EAC tariffs kick in
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Brace for higher cost of imported goods as new EAC tariffs kick in
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Treasury faces looming budget crisis in the wake of Gen Z uprising
By XN Iraki 5 hrs ago
Opinion
To pacify Gen Z, we have to right our economic wrongs
.

Latest Stories

Jobs for young Africans: New data tool reveals trends red, flags
Enterprise
By The Conversation
1 hr ago
Over 2,500 diaspora Kenyans expected to grace summit
Enterprise
By Sofia Ali
1 hr ago
NCBA steps up insurance market fight with AIG Kenya acquisition
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium Brace for higher cost of imported goods as new EAC tariffs kick in
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium Tuesday protests: How Google map saved the situation
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By The Conversation 1 hr ago
Enterprise
Jobs for young Africans: New data tool reveals trends red, flags
By Sofia Ali 1 hr ago
Enterprise
Over 2,500 diaspora Kenyans expected to grace summit
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
NCBA steps up insurance market fight with AIG Kenya acquisition
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Brace for higher cost of imported goods as new EAC tariffs kick in

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.