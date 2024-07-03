NCBA steps up insurance market fight with AIG Kenya acquisition

NCBA Director of Strategy Louisa Wandabwa (left), Managing Director John Gachora, and AIG Kenya MD Stella Njung’e. [File, Standard]

Tier-one lender Ncba Group has taken a major step in its quest for a larger slice of the Kenyan insurance market, finalising the 100 per cent acquisition of AIG Kenya Insurance Company Ltd (AIG Kenya) today.

This strategic move brings AIG Kenya, a 50-year-old player with a strong reputation in general insurance, under Ncba’s umbrella.

The lender previously held a minority stake in the company for over 18 years. It did not disclose the value of the transaction.

The deal will see NCBA take the battle for the nascent insurance sector to rival banks such as Equity, which see insurance as the new growth frontier.

Equity Group Chief Executive James Mwangi projected earlier that Equity Bank’s insurance subsidiary could outperform its banking counterpart as early as 2030 if sales continue on a similar trajectory. In a press statement Monday, NCBA also cited the full acquisition as an avenue for new growth.

“The acquisition will enable our customers to conveniently access all their financial products under one roof,” said Ncba Group Managing Director John Gachora.

“With insurance becoming an increasingly basic need, combining NCBA’s distribution network with AIG Kenya’s expertise creates an opportunity to deepen insurance penetration in Kenya and East Africa.”

AIG Kenya Stella Njunge called the acquisition “a significant milestone” that will enhance the company’s capabilities. “NCBA’s resources and expansive network will allow us to offer a broader range of products, improve efficiency, and deliver greater value to our clients,” she said.

The acquisition allows Ncba to tap into Kenya’s sizeable insurance industry, valued at Sh309 billion and growing at a 10 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) despite macroeconomic challenges. AIG Kenya, established in 1972, has grown to become a market leader in general insurance within the country.