New Sh5 billion initiative unveiled to boost affordable housing

Business
 By David Njaaga | Jun 27, 2024

Finsco Africa CEO John Mwaura (right) with Go Greenwood Bank President, Ray Glover (left) during the signing of a memorandum of understanding. [Standard, File]

A new initiative seeking to boost affordable housing projects in the country has been launched.

Finsco Africa, a leading real estate firm, announced a funding agreement with Atlanta-based Go Greenwood Bank LCC to address housing needs for lower and upper-middle-class segments.

The partnership formalised through a mutual agreement, seeks to meet the growing demand for affordable housing in urban centres and surrounding areas.

 Under the agreement, Go Greenwood Bank LCC has pledged Sh5 billion in phased funding for residential projects across Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Machakos, Kisumu, Eldoret, and Nakuru.

"This partnership signifies our dedication to supporting sustainable urban development," said Finsco Africa CEO John Mwaura.

Go Greenwood Bank LCC President Ray Glover highlighted the importance of investing in expanding communities across Africa.

"What is fascinating about this particular opportunity is that there are issues with minority communities across the globe. By using Kenya as a gateway to Africa, we aim to replicate the successful initiatives we have implemented in America," said Glover.

The project is facilitated by the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

Finsco Africa has previously collaborated with local lenders to finance its land and real estate ventures, including recent projects such as Bliss Water Park in Naivasha and the Thika Grove Chania development in Thika.

Related Topics
Previous article
Aviator Game: Mossbets Issues Record-Breaking Payout
.

Similar Articles

By XN Iraki 21 hrs ago
Enterprise
Premium Ten reasons I may just retire to Kakamega town
By Vincent Kejitan 21 hrs ago
Business
Why there was network outage during protests, Safaricom CEO explains
By Patrick Vidija 21 hrs ago
Sci & Tech
Huawei targets operator revenue growth with global launch of 5G-A pioneers' pogram
.

Latest Stories

Premium
How business leaders can boost firms' performance culture
Opinion
By Julius Kipng’etich
1 hr ago
New Sh5 billion initiative unveiled to boost affordable housing
Business
By David Njaaga
2 hrs ago
Agency splurges millions on rebranding amid austerity push
Business
By Brian Ngugi
7 hrs ago
Radisson signs up more hotels in new Africa expansion strategy
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
9 hrs ago
Why new construction solutions are not getting into market
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
11 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Julius Kipng’etich 1 hr ago
Opinion
Premium How business leaders can boost firms' performance culture
By David Njaaga 2 hrs ago
Business
New Sh5 billion initiative unveiled to boost affordable housing
By Brian Ngugi 7 hrs ago
Business
Agency splurges millions on rebranding amid austerity push
By James Wanzala 9 hrs ago
Real Estate
Radisson signs up more hotels in new Africa expansion strategy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.