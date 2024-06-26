Why there was network outage during protests, Safaricom CEO explains

 By Vincent Kejitan | Jun 26, 2024
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa. [File, Standard]

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa has broken his silence on the intermiteent network connectivity across Kenya on Tuesday night.

This followed numerous complaints from Kenyans about slow internet speeds and lagging on mobile applications affiliated with the telecommunications giant.

Ndegwa apologised for the network outage, explaining that it was caused by reduced bandwidth on some cables that carry internet traffic in and out of the country.

"I want to start by sincerely apologizing for the network outage that started on June 25, 2024. This outage was occasioned by reduced bandwidth on some cables that carry internet traffic," he said.

"Please note that this did not only affect Safaricom but also impacted the whole industry. We are doing everything to ensure that we provide the service you deserve."

He also addressed the contentious Finance Bill, stating that Safaricom, like many other corporations, presented its views to the government as part of the public participation process. He emphasised that this was well-documented.

The CEO dismissed claims that the company shared private data with authorities, asserting that Safaricom strictly adheres to data privacy laws.

"Safaricom does not disclose customer information or their location. We adhere to the laws of the land in terms of data privacy and will continue to do so," he said. "We are deeply rooted in Kenyan society and believe in the resilience of the Kenyan people."

Ndegwa praised those who exercised their civic right by demonstrating peacefully and expressed condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives when the protests turned chaotic.

"Kenyan people are known to bounce back from any challenge, and I am sure we will bounce back better," he added.

