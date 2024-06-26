Coffee generates Sh343 million at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE)

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua rings the bell when presided over the re-opening of the Nairobi Coffee Exchange Auction brokers’ maiden sale at Wakulima House. [DPCS]

Sixteen coffee buyers bought Kenyan coffee for Sh343.3 million from the sale of 10,737 bags at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE), in the weekly auction.

In the last week’s auction, farmers earned Sh882.2 million through the sale of 25,748 bags.

During the weekly sale, Mukangu factory affiliated to Kibirigwi society in Kirinyaga county, achieved the highest price of Sh36,879.5 per bag of the premier grade of AA, sold by the Alliance Berries Limited and bought by Taylor Winch.

In the market, others that achieved the second and third best prices are Ragati Sh36,751 and Mukinduri Sh35,723 respectively, marketed by Alliance Berries Limited.

NCE’s Chief Executive Officer Ms Lisper Ndung’u said in the buyers category Ibero Kenya bought 3,584 bags of the commodity valued at Sh114.9 million.

Kenyacof Limited bought 1,969 bags at Sh60.9 million, followed by Louis Dreyfus 2,013 bags, at Sh57.5 million.

She explained that the buyers are interested in the premier grades of AA and AB, pleading with the farmers to embrace the best farming practices to earn better prices in the market.

"In the auction 1,321 bags of AA traded at Sh48.7 million and while 3,371 bags of AB went for Sh120.5 million,” said Ms Ndung’u.

In the sale, the Alliance Berries Limited delivered 6,203 bags of coffee that earned the farmers Sh 191.8 million, KCCE 494 bags for Sh15,948,389, Kipkelion 875 bags for Sh29,667,902.

Other marketing agents that participated in the auction are New KPCU 2,189 bags at Sh70.7 million and Minnesota 976 bags for Sh35.2 million.