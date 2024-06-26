Coffee generates Sh343 million at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE)

Business
 By Boniface Gikandi | Jun 26, 2024
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua rings the bell when presided over the re-opening of the Nairobi Coffee Exchange Auction brokers’ maiden sale at Wakulima House. [DPCS]

Sixteen coffee buyers bought Kenyan coffee for Sh343.3 million from the sale of 10,737 bags at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE), in the weekly auction.

In the last week’s auction, farmers earned Sh882.2 million through the sale of 25,748 bags.

During the weekly sale, Mukangu factory affiliated to Kibirigwi society in Kirinyaga county, achieved the highest price of Sh36,879.5 per bag of the premier grade of AA, sold by the Alliance Berries Limited and bought by Taylor Winch.

In the market, others that achieved the second and third best prices are Ragati Sh36,751 and Mukinduri Sh35,723 respectively, marketed by Alliance Berries Limited.

NCE’s Chief Executive Officer Ms Lisper Ndung’u said in the buyers category Ibero Kenya bought 3,584 bags of the commodity valued at Sh114.9 million.

Kenyacof Limited  bought 1,969 bags at Sh60.9 million, followed by Louis Dreyfus 2,013 bags, at Sh57.5 million.

She explained that the buyers  are interested in the premier grades of AA and AB, pleading  with the farmers to embrace the best farming practices to earn better prices in the market.

"In the auction 1,321 bags of AA traded at Sh48.7 million and while  3,371 bags of AB went  for  Sh120.5 million,” said Ms Ndung’u.

In the sale, the Alliance Berries Limited delivered 6,203 bags of coffee that earned the farmers  Sh 191.8 million, KCCE 494 bags   for Sh15,948,389, Kipkelion 875 bags  for Sh29,667,902.

Other marketing agents that participated in the auction are New KPCU 2,189 bags at Sh70.7 million and Minnesota 976 bags for Sh35.2 million.

Related Topics
Previous article
Beating cancer, AMR: Medical revolution of personalised medicine
Next article
Why there was network outage during protests, Safaricom CEO explains
.

Similar Articles

By Nanjinia Wamuswa 14 hrs ago
Enterprise
Wrong packaging solutions costing farmers up to 20 per cent in losses
By Ken Mwenda 14 hrs ago
Enterprise
Africa needs digital leap for economic transformation
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 14 hrs ago
Enterprise
Agri challenge to boost youth innovation launched
.

Latest Stories

Why there was network outage during protests, Safaricom CEO explains
Business
By Vincent Kejitan
39 mins ago
Patrick Quarcoo exits Radio Africa Group after 24 years
Business
By Denis Omondi
55 mins ago
Coffee generates Sh343 million at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE)
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
1 hr ago
Premium Ashley Njoroge: Kenyan linking local start-ups to Silicon Valley's megabucks
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Premium Ten reasons I may just retire to Kakamega town
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Vincent Kejitan 39 mins ago
Business
Why there was network outage during protests, Safaricom CEO explains
By Denis Omondi 55 mins ago
Business
Patrick Quarcoo exits Radio Africa Group after 24 years
By Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Business
Coffee generates Sh343 million at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE)
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Enterprise
Premium Ashley Njoroge: Kenyan linking local start-ups to Silicon Valley's megabucks

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.