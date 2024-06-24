Mara lodges and camps affected by flooding reopen for peak season

One of the tents along the mighty Talek River before the floods. Pride, formerly Azure Mara is one of the luxurious camps in the Mara. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Hotels in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve are recovering after devastating floods on the night of May 2, 2024.

The flooding caught unsuspecting guests and staff at 14 of the most luxurious lodges and tented camps by surprise.

Pride-Inn Lodge suffered a Sh20 million loss after floodwaters from the Talek River swept through its 30 cottages. According to the lodge’s front office manager, Joseph Ole Kaleku, the floodwaters began infiltrating the cottages after most tourists, many of whom were international visitors, had retired to bed.

“We didn’t expect something like this to happen. Our visitors were woken up by the sound of rushing waters seeping into their tents. Since the generators were already switched off, they were in darkness and started screaming and calling for help,” said Kaleku.

The majority of the guests were successfully evacuated to safer grounds, but two guests in tent C9 remained in the flooded tent until the following day.

During a media tour of the hotel on Friday, June 21, Kaleku said they were the first facility to reopen after successfully rebuilding and cleaning up the mess. All 30 tents have been rebuilt, with an additional 15 cottages nearing completion.

Jacktone Amutala, Group Director of Operations & Business Development, said the refurbishment of the camp included the implementation of enhanced safety measures and sustainable practices to protect both guests and the natural surroundings.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to Pride-Inn Mara Camp, especially now that the wildebeest migration is underway. Our team has worked diligently to ensure that every aspect of the camp meets the highest standards of safety, comfort, and sustainability. We invite all travelers to experience the magic of the Maasai Mara with us,” said Amutala.

Fiaz Ahmed, the hotel project manager, said the Pride-Inn team has worked tirelessly alongside the local community to restore and enhance the camp’s facilities, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all guests.

He said the camp is 100 percent fully booked for the wildebeest migration season from July to September and is ready to offer luxurious accommodations, exquisite dining, and personalized service, ensuring that every guest enjoys a memorable and immersive stay.

Pride-Inn was among the affected camps, including Mara Leisure, Mara Sweet Acacia, Mara Simba, Fig Tree Camp, Oloshaiki, Ilkiliyani, Intrepid, Base Camp, Pride-Inn Azure Lodge, River Side, JW Marriot, Fig Tree, and Crocodile Camp, all located along the Talek River.

