Co-op Bank's Mco-opCash hit by technical glitches

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Jun 22, 2024

Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) is experiencing technical difficulties with its mobile money service, Mco-opCash, the bank announced today evening.

In a statement posted on X, the tier one bank acknowledged the challenges and advised users to utilize alternative banking channels for their immediate financial needs. The nature of the technical glitches and the estimated time for restoration of service were not disclosed by the bank.

Mco-opCash is a widely used mobile banking platform in Kenya, allowing users to conduct various transactions such as money transfers, bill payments, and airtime purchases directly from their mobile phones.

"We are currently experiencing a slight technical challenge on the mco-opcash service. Our support team is working to have the issue resolved as soon as possible. Meanwhile, you can use the ATM card to transact or use (*667). Sorry for the inconvenience,” read part of the statement.

The bank did not specify the cause of the technical problems or if other banking services were affected. The bank also did not provide details on how customers would be informed when the Mco-op cash service is restored.

This is a developing story. The Standard online will update this report when more information becomes available.

.

.

