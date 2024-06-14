Fuel prices drop by up to Sh6.08 per litre in latest EPRA review

Fuel prices drop by up to Sh6.08 in EPRA review. [Standard, File]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a reduction in the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene by Sh3.0, Sh6.08 and Sh5.71 per litre respectively.

Effective midnight, Super Petrol will retail at Sh189.84, Diesel at Sh173.10 and Kerosene at Sh163.05.

EPRA stated that the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 1.95 per cent from US$765.87 per cubic metre in April 2024 to US$750.95 per cubic metre in May 2024.

Diesel dropped by 3.92 per cent from US$719.21 per cubic metre to US$690.99 per cubic metre and Kerosene fell by 6.84 per cent from US$728.97 per cubic metre to US$679.14 per cubic metre.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 1.95 per cent from US$765.87 per cubic metre in April 2024 to US$750.95 per cubic metre in May 2024," EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo said in a statement on Friday, June 14.

He further noted that the cost of Diesel dropped by 3.92 per cent from US$719.21 per cubic metre to US$690.99 per cubic metre.

The cost of Kerosene also saw a decrease of 6.84 per cent from US$728.97 per cubic metre to US$679.14 per cubic metre.

The adjustment in fuel prices comes as part of EPRA's regular monthly review aimed at aligning local prices with international market trends and ensuring consumer protection.