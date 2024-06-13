Apple briefly reclaims title of world's most valuable company

Business
 By AFP | Jun 13, 2024
Apple offices. [AFP]

Apple on Wednesday briefly reclaimed its berth as the world's biggest company when measured by stock price, taking back the top position for a few hours from Microsoft.

The iPhone juggernaut is on a Wall Street tear following its announcements of AI features at its annual developers conference on Monday.

Apple, which had taken its time to formulate its AI strategy, lost its long-held top spot in January as investors rewarded Microsoft's unabashed rollout of new generative AI products under its CoPilot brand.

For a few hours on Wednesday, Microsoft lost the pole position, but managed to finish the day very narrowly back on top with a valuation of $3.27 trillion. Apple stood at $3.26 trillion.

On Monday, Apple unveiled a new AI platform called Apple Intelligence that will be gradually added to a new version of the iOS 18 operating system.

The technology will only be available on Apple's highest-end hardware, forcing interested customers to pay premium prices to enjoy the AI capabilities.

Analysts, while initially lukewarm, have grown to believe that the iPhone's new powers will motivate the company's 1.5 billion-strong user base to update their phones in order to take advantage of the AI features.

In an interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook explained the company has carefully embraced generative AI, "which has its downsides," but that the ChatGPT-style technology "was never off the table."

"It was always about pursuing it in a thoughtful way," he told the Marques Brownlee podcast on Wednesday.

"We've implemented it in ways that are less likely to create issues" on violating data privacy, he said.

Related Topics
Previous article
Record 120 mn people forcibly displaced globally: UN
Next article
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers have completed withdrawal
.

Similar Articles

By Michael Ikiara 2 hrs ago
Opinion
Unpacking the impact of Finance Bill 2024 on the healthcare industry
By Peter Theuri 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium A to Z of the Budget: Of bitter bread, JSS debate and hustlers left by the wayside
By Dennis Kabaara 2 hrs ago
Opinion
Premium From secrets to statements, and why Kibaki's budgets hit home
.

Latest Stories

Apple briefly reclaims title of world's most valuable company
Business
By AFP
1 hr ago
Premium Ruto's unyielding stand on taxes even as Kenyans wonder where it all goes
Business
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
Murkomen opposes EVs tax plan, says it will reverse gains
Business
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
Kenyans prepare for painful tax burden ahead of budget reading
Business
By Standard Team
2 hrs ago
Premium How NSSF's dream of 39-storey trade centre came crashing down
Real Estate
By Patrick Vidija
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By AFP 1 hr ago
Business
Apple briefly reclaims title of world's most valuable company
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Ruto's unyielding stand on taxes even as Kenyans wonder where it all goes
By James Wanzala 2 hrs ago
Business
Murkomen opposes EVs tax plan, says it will reverse gains
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Business
Kenyans prepare for painful tax burden ahead of budget reading

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.