KRA gets nod to claim Sh420 million in tax from company

KRA offices at Times Tower, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has gotten the green light tto claim Sh420 million in taxes from a company.

This is after the taxman convinced Justice Ann Ong’injo that Bildin Company Limited owed it Sh420 million in taxes between 2016-2019.

KRA said the amount was on account of undeclared sales.

Bildin had filed an objection to the demand at the tax tribunal that found that they did not table enough evidence to convince them to overturn it.

Justice Ong’injo said the firm ought to have tabled documents to assist KRA in assessing their tax liabilities.

“The Tribunal also found that under Section 30 of the Tax Appeal Tribunal Act, 2013 that the Appellant (Bildin) had the burden of proving that the assessment was excessive and it did not do so for want of records of its business transactions,” she said.

The tribunal in their ruling found that Bildin had not kept records of their transactions and KRA relied on information in their custody to come up with the tax bill.

The Judge noted that the taxman used bank deposits to arrive at the figure.

After being presented with the tax bill, Bildin raised issues with the manner in which the taxman arrive at the figure.

The company's lawyer argued that KRA’s objection decision at the tribunal was outside the required 60 days, noting that during the time the taxman did not inform them whether Bildin’s objection was incomplete or improperly lodged.

He said that there was no evidence to show that the respondent requested information from Bildin within the 60 days.

The company said that the assessment was unreasonable, illogical, excessive and oppressive adding that their supporting documents were not considered by the taxman.

KRA’s lawyer argued that Section 32 of the Finance Act 2019 had Section51 (11) (b) gives the taxman authority to make an objection within 60 days after receiving further information from a taxpayer.

He said that KRA had 60 days to file an objection from July 14, 2021 when Bildin filed their objection.

The lawyer told court that the last information the company provided to KRA was in a February 16, 2022, letter and therefore KRA had 60 days from the date to raise objections which they did within five days.

According to KRA’s lawyer, Bildin admitted that they were not keeping formal books or records as required and did not prove and claim any expenses incurred.

Among the issues that the tribunal ruled against Bildin was whether KRA’s reliance on their bank deposits and alternative information was correct, to which they noted that they failed to provide information to KRA.

The Judge found that Bildin did not raise the issue of KRA’s response within the required 60 days at the tribunal hearing.

“It is therefore apparent that the respondent complied with the provisions of Section 51 (11) (b) of the Tax Procedures Act by making the objection decision within the mandatory period of 60 days of receipt of the last documents from the tax payer, the Appellant herein,” she said.

She dismissed their appeal with costs.