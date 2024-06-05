Equity to award employees cheap shares in Bank in major win for staff

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Jun 05, 2024
Equity Bank CEO Dr. James Mwangi during the Q1 2024 Investor Briefing event. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Equity Bank employees will now have the opportunity to own shares in the tier-one lender through an employee share ownership plan (ESOP).

The plan outlined in a notice on Tuesday will be interrogated by shareholders at the bank’s upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) to be held virtually on June 26.

Equity, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, will grant its employees options to purchase shares at a significantly discounted price compared to the market value.

Over a 10-year period, employees will also be able to acquire up to five per cent of the total company shares.

It will be a chance for Equity Group chief executive James Mwangi to increase his shareholding in the tier-one lender, which currently stands at 3.39 per cent. Equity Group’s net profit for the year ended December 2023 fell by Sh2.91 billion or 6.5 per cent to Sh41.98 billion after the lender doubled its provisioning for bad loans in the period.

Despite experiencing a decrease in profitability, the bank opted to keep its dividend unchanged at Sh4 per share for the year, leading to a total payout of Sh15.1 billion, despite the decline in net profit.

The payout was a boon for income-focused shareholders to whom dividends form a critical lifeline as the cost-of-living crisis rages.

Norwegian Investment Fund-backed institutional investor Arise BV was the biggest beneficiary of the dividend boom. It took home Sh1.92 billion of the dividends declared on account of its 12.76 per cent shareholding in the lender.

Mwangi was also a big winner, taking home Sh511.8 million through his 3.39 per cent stake in the bank. Other shareholders who held 62.8 per cent divided the rest.

The latest ESOP plan is designed to incentivise Equity employees and make them feel like owners of the company. This can lead to increased employee engagement and loyalty, according to experts. The proposed ESOP plan translates to around 198 million shares, with a current market value of approximately Sh10 billion.

“Notice is hereby given to Shareholders that the Twentieth Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Equity Group Holdings PLC (the “Company”) will be held on Wednesday, 26th June 2024 by electronic means, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out below,” said Equity in a notice.

At its last AGM held on June 28, 2023, the shareholders passed a resolution to establish an employee share ownership plan.

“The board of directors recommends that subject to approval by the Capital Markets Authority, the shareholders approve and adopt the Draft Trust Deed and Rules as the Trust Deed and Rules for the EGH Group ESOP and that the board of directors be authorised to consider and approve any changes proposed or required by the CMA when the Draft Trust Deed and Rules are submitted to the CMA for approval.”

An employee stock ownership plan is an employee benefit plan that gives workers ownership interest in the company in the form of shares of stock. ESOPs encourage employees to give their all as the company’s success translates into financial rewards.

They also help staff to feel more appreciated and better compensated for the work they do.

Companies typically tie distributions from the plan to vesting, which gives employees rights to employer-provided assets over time. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Brewers oppose new tax changes
.

Similar Articles

By Kelvin Karani and Patrick Beja 10 hrs ago
Business
Premium Shipping lines threaten to hike freight charges over new levies
By Esther Dianah 10 hrs ago
Business
Premium 'Don't gamble with tax', private sector tells Ruto
By Winfrey Owino 10 hrs ago
Business
Standard Group Board appoints Ms Gathoga-Mwangi as new CEO
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Toxic relationship between financiers, boda boda sector
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
10 mins ago
Equity employees to benefit in share ownership plan
Business
By Brian Ngugi
27 mins ago
Brewers oppose new tax changes
Business
By Tasmima Ibrahim Abdi
43 mins ago
Trained economist who found niche in fabricating machines
Enterprise
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
7 hrs ago
KPA seeks to transform Kisumu port into cruise ship hub
Shipping & Logistics
By Isaiah Gwengi and Clara Sande
7 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 10 mins ago
Enterprise
Premium Toxic relationship between financiers, boda boda sector
By Brian Ngugi 27 mins ago
Business
Equity employees to benefit in share ownership plan
By Tasmima Ibrahim Abdi 43 mins ago
Business
Brewers oppose new tax changes
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 7 hrs ago
Enterprise
Trained economist who found niche in fabricating machines

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.