Standard Group Board appoints Ms Gathoga-Mwangi as new CEO

Business
 By Winfrey Owino | Jun 04, 2024

Standard Group Board of Directors has named Ms Marion Gathoga-Mwangi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Her appointment takes effect from July 15, 2024.

Ms Mwangi takes over the reins of Standard Group from her predecessor Joe Munene who has held the position on interim since July 6, 2023.

Ms. Gathoga-Mwangi is an accomplished Senior Executive with over 26 years of local and international experience in Commercial, Operations Excellence and General Management in multiple sectors.

Before her appointment, Marion held Executive roles with The Linde Group PLC companies, African Oxygen Pty (AFROX) and BOC Kenya PLC as Healthcare Director leading the access to Medical Gases in Africa, Business Unit Director of the Bulk and Onsite manufacturing Business in South Africa and Managing Director respectively.

The Linde Group PLC is a leading global industrial gases and engineering solutions company on the New York Stock Exchange. Ms. Gathoga-Mwangi has previously held senior leadership positions including Country Director at Cadbury Kenya and East Africa Limited, General Manager at Unga Limited Plc (Seaboard Corporation) and Country Director, Parmalat Botswana Pty in Gaborone, Botswana.

Ms. Gathoga-Mwangi also had a long and distinguished career with Bayer East Africa.

She serves as a Non-Executive Director at leading companies including BAT Kenya PLC. BOC Kenya PLC and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

Ms. Gathoga-Mwangi holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors) Degree in International Business Administration from the United States International University (USIU) Kenya. She a Continuous Improvement (KAIZEN) practitioner and has led successful corporate turnarounds with this expertise. She is a part time Academic Director of the Women in Leadership program at Strathmore Business School (SBS).

