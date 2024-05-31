E-mobility firm targets transport sector with new electric taxis

Business
 By David Njaaga | May 31, 2024
Firm targets transport sector with new electric vehicle models. [Robert Tomno,Standard]

An e-mobility firm is seeking to transform Kenya's transport sector through the introduction of new electric vehicle models.

 MojaEv Ltd, a new entrant in the market, aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transport with its NETA V electric vehicles, which target taxi drivers and can travel up to 380 kilometres on a full charge.

During a meeting with taxi drivers across the country on Friday, May 31, MojaEv's Marketing Manager, Annette Githinji, highlighted the 2023 model's features, including its capacity to carry five passengers, a fast charging time of 30 minutes from 30 to 80 per cent, and a 14.6-inch touch screen.

Githinji also announced plans to integrate the car with Uber apps in collaboration with the Uber driver and taxi association.

“We are looking for a way to revolutionise the travel industry in the country. If we can eliminate all fuel vehicles on the road, that is our target,” said Githinji.

 “We will work hand in hand with the drivers through their association and representatives to have a better outcome with regard to the uptake of electric vehicles.”

The NETA V electric vehicles will cost Sh4.5 million, with buyers receiving new chargers and five years of free maintenance. Drivers can also arrange to pay in instalments.

“The car is quite costly, but we are hoping for incentives come June when the budget is read,” Githinji added.

 “We are also looking at setting up a plant in Nairobi to assemble the vehicles locally, making them more affordable.”

The company has been in the country for six weeks, engaging in discussions on integrating these vehicles into the market.

