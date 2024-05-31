Kenya records improvements in budget transparency, utilisation

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | May 31, 2024
L-R: James Muraguri CEO Institute Of Public Finance (IPF), Dr. Shaheen Nilofer UNICEF Kenya Country Representative & Stephen Masha Deputy Controller Of Budget during open budget survey 2023 Kenya country launch. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Heightened debate on the Finance Act 2024 has informed Kenya’s improvement in budget transparency which now stands at 55 per cent in the latest survey.

While public participation still lags, with a ranking of 31 per cent, the score on budget transparency could improve further as more Kenyans become aware of how the government collects and uses revenue owing to President William Ruto’s intention to deepen and expand the revenue basket.

The Open Budget Survey 2023 by the Institute of Public Finance (IPF) in partnership with the International Budget Partnership shows budget transparency score for the country has improved from 50 per cent in 2019 and 2021 to 55 per cent in 2023.

The Open Budget Survey measures public access to information on how the national government raises and spends public revenue.

It assesses the availability, timeliness, and comprehensiveness of key budget documents using over 109 equally weighted indicators and scores out of 100. The survey indicates that a score of 61 per cent or above suggests a country is likely to publish enough material to support informed public debate on the budget.

“More documents are becoming available for citizens and stakeholders to engage on,” said IPF Chief Executive James Muraguri.

He said the country’s legal framework for public participation is solid, adding that the State is making efforts to institutionalise the same according to the law. “The more people participate the more the transparency,” he noted.

Mr Muraguri said public participation should move to the next level of feedback and encourage individuals to participate in the budget process. For example, if someone’s view is not adopted, then there should be an explanation.

“This will enable people not to feel disappointed and have many participate. We cannot continue encouraging tokenistic participation just to tick the boxes,” he said.

The survey recommends that the National Treasury should expand mechanisms during budget formulation to engage any civil society organisation or member of the public who wishes to participate. “Actively engage with vulnerable and underrepresented communities, directly or through civil society organisations representing them,” reads the survey in part. Additionally, the Parliament should allow members of the public or civil society organisations to testify during its hearings on the audit report.

Mr Muraguri said transparency and participation in the budget process are associated with improvements in the quality of the budget, such as a lower deficit, more targeted budget priorities, and increased operational efficiency.

“These values can also lead to better governance and redirection of spending to marginalised communities,” he noted. He said engaging citizens at all stages of budget-making improves public trust in government, increases civic participation and political know-how, increases tax revenue, and leads to better development outcomes.

Related Topics
Previous article
Administrators get powers to monitor education standards
Next article
Firm in Sh17b land dispute with widow asks court to drop case
.

Similar Articles

By Nicole Njuguna 17 hrs ago
Business
Thugge named top governor during Africa bank awards
By Brian Ngugi 18 hrs ago
Business
Jubilee in record Sh1b dividend payout after posting 16pc profit
By James Alic Garang 1 day ago
Opinion
South Sudan can unlock its economic potential with the help of investors
.

Latest Stories

Kenya Power to install 35 electric vehicle chargers
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Kenya records improvements in budget transparency, utilisation
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Captains of industry raise concerns over proposed tax hikes
Business
By Sofia Ali
1 hr ago
Premium Want to build a strong brand? This is what you should do
Opinion
By Julius Kipng’etich
1 hr ago
Premium Building costs rise as import levy shrinks cement output
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
4 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Kenya Power to install 35 electric vehicle chargers
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Business
Kenya records improvements in budget transparency, utilisation
By Sofia Ali 1 hr ago
Business
Captains of industry raise concerns over proposed tax hikes
By Julius Kipng’etich 1 hr ago
Opinion
Premium Want to build a strong brand? This is what you should do

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.