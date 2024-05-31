Kenya Power to install 35 electric vehicle chargers

An electric vehicle charging point. [Samson Wire. Standard]

Kenya Power plans to install 35 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at the company’s different installations across the country.

The company has started the search for firms to deliver the EV chargers and other components that will be used in setting up the charging stations at the company’s different offices across the country.

“Kenya Power invites bids from eligible tenderers for supply and delivery of electric chargers and related compact substations for the establishment of EV charging stations to KPLC’s training school – IESR (Institute of Energy Studies and Research),” said Kenya Power in an advert inviting firms to bid.

The selected firm will supply 35 chargers and three compact substations. This is part of the company’s bid to increase EV adoption in the country.

The firm recently said it would invest Sh258 million over the next three years in setting up EV charging stations as well as the acquisition of EVs and e-motorbikes as it transitions its fleet that is powered by diesel and super petrol.

In April this year, the firm launched EV power stations at its offices at Stima Plaza and the training school at Ruaraka for Sh6.5 million.

It said it planned to install nine other charging stations by the end of July this year at various company offices across the country including Donholm, Nakuru, Mombasa, Mtito Andei, Kisumu, Eldoret, Roysambu, Electricity House Nairobi and Ragati.

“We intend to install ten additional facilities annually in 2025 and 2026,” said Kenya Power Chief Executive Joseph Siror when the firm launched the charging stations.

“Electric mobility is one of our sustainable business growth areas that will define contribution to the global climate agenda and as part of our sales growth strategy.”

The company has also recently started the use of EVs in its operations and intends to scale the number of electric vehicles in its fleet through the purchase of an additional nine electric vehicles (heavy and light duty) and 25 electric motorcycles by the end of December 2024.

Kenya Power is looking at e-mobility as key for its growth, with increased EVs on Kenyan roads expected to increase power consumption and in turn revenues for the company.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority introduced the e-mobility tariff in April last year following the electricity tariff review.