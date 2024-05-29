Saudis to fund cooking gas plan in exchange for Kenya carbon credits

Cooking gas cylinder dealer in Nairobi's Kibera slum. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Saudi Arabia will finance Kenya to acquire more than eight million cooking gas cylinders in a deal that Kenya expects will significantly increase the number of people using cooking gas and reduce the environmental degradation that comes with using firewood and charcoal.

In return, Saudi Arabia will have the right to buy the carbon credits that will be generated by transiting many Kenyan homes from using dirty fuels such as firewood, charcoal and kerosene.

This is expected to be a big boost for Kenya Kwanza’s strategy to grow the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the country, with plans to increase consumption of gas to over one million tonnes over the next three years from the current 330,000 tonnes.

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) Director General Daniel Kiptoo said officials from both Kenya and Saudi Arabia are currently negotiating the details of the deal and the project is expected to be rolled out in July.

The government is working on an LPG strategy, part of which will entail working with Saudi Arabia, which has agreed to finance 8.4 million cylinders for Kenya.

“The cylinders will be distributed to LPG marketers, including small and mid-sized players, who will also be required to invest in their own cylinders,” Mr Kiptoo said in an interview with The Standard.

Cleaner fuel

He explained that in enabling Kenyan households to access cylinders and in turn increase their use of cooking gas, the Saudi government expects the transition to LPG from firewood, charcoal and kerosene to generate carbon credits.

“About 70 per cent of cooking in the country is by biomass. There is an opportunity to transition people from biomass and fossil fuels to a cleaner fuel such as LPG and eventually move to other clean cooking initiatives such as bioethanol and electric cooking,” said Kiptoo.

“If you are able to demonstrate that, you have transitioned somebody who has been using firewood to LPG, there is an opportunity to generate carbon credits.”

“The reason why people like Saudi Aramco are willing to invest in LPG is that they are big producers of fossil fuels, which are among the biggest polluters, they want to demonstrate that they are doing something good.”

He adds: “If you are able to take somebody from cutting trees, which are carbon sinks and give them LPG, it is a good initiative for them (Saudi Arabia). There is also an opportunity for them because they are already supplying LPG.”

The move would help the government grow the number of households using cooking gas.

In the fourth Medium Term Plan for Vision 2030, the government plans to grow the use of cooking gas through the distribution of subsidised cooking gas cylinders and also setting up cooking gas infrastructure in public institutions such as schools and hospitals.

This will build on the momentum seen over the last decade, where LPG consumption has grown 300 per cent, with Kenyans consuming 365,200 tonnes of gas in 2023, up from 93,000 in 2013.

Other than the carbon credits that will be earned in transitioning Kenyans from dirtier fuels to LPG, Saudi Arabia will also be developing a market where it can sell some of the LPG it produces.

Oil producers are also faced with the reality of the anti-fossil fuels campaign, with many countries, particularly Europe, adopting harsh regimes aimed at reducing the use of petroleum products in favour of electric vehicles.

Africa and parts of Asia, however, offer them an opportunity to continue selling petroleum products.

Saudi Arabia has been implementing the oil demand sustainability programme, which is supposed to grow the demand for petroleum products including cooking gas and automotive fuels.

The programme has been criticised as playing a role in slowing down the uptake of cleaner fuels as well as slowing down the adoption of electric vehicles, which while good for the environment could mean a significant drop in export revenues for oil producers.