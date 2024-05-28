Plans to lease state-owned sugar millers on course, says PS

Business
 By Juliet Omelo | May 28, 2024
A tractor loads sugarcane on a lorry after an accident at Kobado along the Rodi Kopany-Ndhiwa highway. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Agriculture Principal Secretary Kiprono Rono has said plans to lease four government-owned sugarcane factories in Western and Nyanza will go on as planned.

Speaking at Kibabii University in Bungoma county on Monday during the official opening of the pre-Madaraka Day Agricultural Exhibition, Rono announced that the government will proceed with the leasing of Nzoia, Chemilil, Sony, and Muhoroni sugar mills to revitalise them.

He assured farmers and workers at the four mills that they will receive payments for arrears within three months as promised by the government.

“We aim to get these mills back on track for the benefit of the locals, which can only be achieved by allowing private investors to take over. All unpaid farmers and factory workers in the four mills will be compensated within three months,” he stated.

However, farmers and a section of leaders from sugarcane growing zones are opposed to leasing of sugar saying it could expose them to exploitation.

At the same time, the PS said top-dressing fertiliser is now available at the National Cereals and Produce Board.

“There were concerns that farmers in this region were missing top-dressing fertiliser at the Cereals Board. We have resolved the issue, and our farmers can now access the fertilisers,” he said.

He assured that government is vigilant to prevent the distribution of fake fertilisers and counterfeit seeds.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa who attended the event called on the national government to fully devolve agriculture, arguing that challenges faced by different counties necessitate local management.

“We need a discussion on the best funding approach for fertiliser procurement. We can partner on policy, but procurement should be fully devolved since counties have unique soil conditions,” Barasa said.

Also in attendance were the host Bongoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka, Deputy Governor Pastor Jenipher Mbatiany among other top county officials.

Related Topics
Previous article
Reprieve for traders as court lifts ban on muguka in Mombasa, Kilifi
Next article
Homa Bay County adopts modern technology to boost cotton farming
.

Similar Articles

By Patrick Vidija 2 hrs ago
Enterprise
South Africa's fintech eyes regional market with Nairobi office
By Sharon Wanga 3 hrs ago
Business
Treasury to unveil Sh4.2 trillion budget plan on June 13
By Maina Kimondo 4 hrs ago
Opinion
Why unregulated fishing remains a challenge in Africa
.

Latest Stories

Homa Bay County adopts modern technology to boost cotton farming
Business
By Harold Odhiambo
1 hr ago
Plans to lease state-owned sugar millers on course, says PS
Business
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
Reprieve for traders as court lifts ban on muguka in Mombasa, Kilifi
Business
By Muriithi Mugo
1 hr ago
Premium How Kenya could lose out on billions in rushed climate deals
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
How the Finance Act 2023 hit Kenyans
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Business
Homa Bay County adopts modern technology to boost cotton farming
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Business
Plans to lease state-owned sugar millers on course, says PS
By Muriithi Mugo 1 hr ago
Business
Reprieve for traders as court lifts ban on muguka in Mombasa, Kilifi
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium How Kenya could lose out on billions in rushed climate deals

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.