Reprieve for traders as court lifts ban on muguka in Mombasa, Kilifi

Business
 By Muriithi Mugo | May 28, 2024
A casual labourer, Sprays Muguka plants in Meru. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Muguka farmers and traders have gotten temporary relief after the Embu High Court issued conservatory orders lifting the ban in Mombasa and Kilifi.

Justice Lucy Njuguna on Tuesday, ordered a stoppage on the enforcement and implementation of 'Executive Order No.1" by the Governor of Mombasa pending the hearing of a petition filed by muguka farmers and traders. 

The case filed by Kutherema Muguka Sacco Society Limited and the Embu County Assembly against the Mombasa and Kilifi counties will be heard on July 8, 2024. 

Muguka farmers and traders are now free to transport, enter, and sell Muguka in Mombasa and the Kilifi pending the hearing of the case.

Justice Njuguna ruled that the court had perused the annexed documents and that “the applicants deserve to be granted conservatory orders.” 

The Judge also certified the application urgent ahead of inter-parties hearing in July.

The farmers are seeking to overturn the decision to ban muguka in Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

