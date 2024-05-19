CA pushes for Sh88.5b nation-wide broadband

CA Director General David Mugonyi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Communications Authority has unveiled a Sh88.5 billion strategic plan that aims to connect all Kenyans to broadband by 2027.

The CA Strategic Plan 2023-2027 will further see the authority build a multi-billion Global Innovation Hub expected to nurture innovation and facilitate collaboration with global ICT institutions.

“This strategic plan is focused on people. We believe digital access for all Kenyans is possible, and our mission is to enable the development of a sustainable digital society through responsive regulation of Kenya’s ICT sector,” said CA Director General David Mugonyi.

The plan is anchored on key pillars, including infrastructure development, consumer protection, improving competitiveness in the ICT sector, and an organizational overhaul of the sector regulator.

“We are committed to promoting universal service and access, competition, protecting consumer rights, and maintaining regulatory excellence in the ICT sector,” stated Mr. Mugonyi.

To this end, the CA seeks to spend Sh28 billion over the next five years towards expanding mobile phone usage and mobile broadband to 66 and 65 per cent, respectively.

The infrastructure rollout also plans to have 95 percent of the population gain access to digital terrestrial television and universal adoption of mobile broadband. Currently, mobile phone usage is at 58 percent of the population, while broadband usage in the country is at less than 45 percent.

Another Sh27.8 billion will be spent over the next five years towards improving institutional performance at the CA. This also includes the construction of a multi-billion Center of Excellence in ICT Innovation and Leadership and new premises for the Authority.

“This multifaceted center will serve as a dynamic focal point for nurturing innovation and facilitating collaboration on a global scale,” explains the CA in its strategic plan. “Its delivery includes the creation of three integral components: an ICT Hub Convention Centre, a state-of-the-art data centre, and an innovative Smart Multi-Office Storey Building.”