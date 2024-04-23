Tea factory directors face opposition in elections

Business
 By Boniface Gikandi | Apr 23, 2024
When tea farmers in Kisii County showed solidarity in support of their newly elected Director Professor Stephen Bogonko on May 7, 2021.[Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Campaigns for the director positions have intensified following the decision by the Tea Board of Kenya to set the elections end of June.

This has seen three camps emerge in the last two weeks in the quest to have their candidates clinch the positions in tea-growing counties.

Insiders in the tea sector say the campaigns have been intensified with the contestants organising farmers' groups and visiting religious and social functions in the villages to win support.

Peter Njogo, an expert in tea sector politics, said former directors are seeking to return to the factory boards as the incumbent put up a spirited fight to defend the seats. 

He noted that contestants have mounted well-oiled campaigns in Nyeri, Muranga and Kirinyaga counties.

Njogo said matters have been complicated by the entry of the youth perceived to be backed by their parents to take control of the tea sector.

“In all the 34 factories around Mt Kenya region where youth are moving around complying with the requirements ready to contest the directorship election,” he said.

At Makomboki Tea Factory in Kigumo, Murang’a, the directors led by their chairman Njiiri Kimemia and his Vice Mbote Mwangi, on Monday camped at Kanderendu Dispensary to witness the Safaricom Foundation handing over maternity equipment.

During the donation, the current and former directors lauded the initiative of Makomboki Tea Factory Director Faith Maina, who approached Safaricom Foundation to support the maternity programme with equipment after it stalled four decades ago.

Njiiri said the director will work towards mobilising resources from tea buyers through the Fairtrade programme to have the community project completed.

“It has been a while, but the directors are working hard to have the maternity project completed,” said Njiiri.

Joseph Nduati, a resident of Kanderundu village, pleaded with TBK to stop imposing the former directors, saying in the past three years, a positive transformation has been achieved in the sector.

“The farmers are ready to make their verdict at the election without any intimidation,” said Nduati.

At the Kimotho electoral area, former director James Muchai campaigned against the incumbent Mbote, the vice chairman at the Makomboki Tea Factory. 

At Kanderundu, Ms Maina, will face Kinuthia Gitonga and former director Samuel Maina.

Makomboki Tea Factory chairman Njiiri Kimemia, at Gatia ini electoral area, will battle it out with former directors, Samuel Kiwiri and John Kamau.

Related Topics
Previous article
We'll not allow opponents to infiltrate polls, says UDA
.

Similar Articles

By Norah Ratemo 16 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Credit access to reignite recovery of MSMEs
By Ian Njoroge 16 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Are counties overreaching in role of regulating modern urban planning?
By Graham Kajilwa 16 hrs ago
Business
Africa seeks to boost investment on wider broadband connectivity
.

Latest Stories

Tea factory directors face opposition in elections
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
48 mins ago
Premium Price cuts: Why State could be taking undue credit
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
Premium Gikomba gold rush: Banks scramble for a slice of Nairobi's street hustle
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Premium Yes, prices are falling but it might be too early to celebrate
Financial Standard
By XN Iraki
2 hrs ago
Premium Inside Sh5b NOC-Rubis deal to revamp cash-strapped oil marketer
Financial Standard
By Jacob Ng’etich
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Boniface Gikandi 48 mins ago
Business
Tea factory directors face opposition in elections
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Price cuts: Why State could be taking undue credit
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Gikomba gold rush: Banks scramble for a slice of Nairobi's street hustle
By XN Iraki 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Yes, prices are falling but it might be too early to celebrate

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.