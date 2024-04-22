AAR Hospital taps ex-MP Shah executive Dr Omina to head clinical services

Dr Cynthia Omina Kanda has been appointed AAR Hospital's Head of Clinical Services. [Courtesy]

AAR Hospital has appointed Dr Cynthia Omina Kanda as its Head of Clinical Services.

Dr Omina was until her appointment the Deputy Chief Medical Officer at The Social Service League, Mp Shah Hospital.

AAR said she will be charged with “strengthening AAR Hospital’s healthcare ecosystems, enhancing clinical governance as well as ensuring highest healthcare quality.”

The appointment marks a homecoming to the Group for Dr Omina, who in her early career served as a Healthcare Manager at AAR Healthcare. It also represents a war for talent in the fast-expanding private healthcare sector.

“Please join me in welcoming Dr Cynthia Omina back to the AAR family and wishing her every success in her new role,” noted the AAR Hospital CEO Dr Aysha B. Edwards while announcing the appointment to staff.

Dr Omina graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from the University of Nairobi, a Master’s in Public Health with a Major in Management of Health Systems from the University of Liverpool, UK and a Master’s in Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Strathmore Business School.

“She holds various accolades among them being a Young Executive Leader, Internal Healthcare Federation Cohort 2022 and currently part of the WomenLiftHealth East Africa Signature Leadership Journey 2024 Cohort. She is also a member of the American College of Health of Health Executives,” said AAR.

“Over the years, Dr Omina has gained both clinical and operational experience, shaping healthcare facilities to align their strategy with their clinical and business goals.

In her previous capacities as Technical Advisor on the CDC-funded ECHO Project with ICAP at Columbia University and Quality Improvement and Patient Safety Officer at Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu; she provided operational leadership across the spectrum of healthcare businesses, executed strategy, strengthened clinical governance while managing associated risks, and enhanced quality assurance while empowering teams to pursue their goals.