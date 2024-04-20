Complaints over high cost, charging of electric vehicles

Business
 By Joackim Bwana | Apr 20, 2024
An electric Vehicle rechargeable point on display at REFA Renewable Energy Forum Africa at Nairobi Sarit Centre on Thursday, April 4, 2023. [Samson Wire. Standard].

High prices and maintenance costs are the biggest hindrance to the country's transition from fuel to electric-powered vehicles, say transport stakeholders.

Boda boda, tuktuk, and matatu operators told the E-mobility Task Force in Mombasa that they were concerned about the limited number of charging centres and the high prices for charging the batteries.

Ali Mbarak, chairman of the Coast Matatu Operators Association (MOA), emphasised the need for freedom to choose whether to adopt E-mobility or remain with diesel or petrol vehicles.

“It is good to embrace E-mobility, but let matatu owners decide whether they want to go that route or remain in the fuel era. We need to consider maintenance costs and grill the whole process before making a decision,” said Mbarak.

Benson Njoroge, chair of the Tuktuk Operators Sacco, pointed out that the purchase price for E-mobility tuktuks is almost double that of diesel ones. He also expressed concerns about the stability of electricity supply due to frequent blackouts in the country.

“We are happy to be involved as the largest industry. We have more than 20,000 tuktuks operating within Mombasa. We need clarity on the transition period because the prices are almost double. We are concerned about the stability of electricity because there are frequent blackouts in Mombasa. We don't want people to stay at home because they cannot charge their batteries,” said Njoroge.

He suggested having a representative from the bodaboda, tuktuk, and matatu sectors on the task force to ensure their views are heard.

“We want the government to reduce the prices of electronic bodabodas to make them more affordable to purchase and maintain,” added Amos Kimei, a bodaboda operator.

Kimei highlighted that the current prices are high, and the cost of charging has been increased, with credit facilities taking advantage of them.

However, Mathew Omondi, national treasurer of the Tuktuk Association, said that tuktuks can be retrofitted without disposing of the old ones.

Related Topics
Previous article
58 die after boat capsizes in C.Africa: rescuers
Next article
Probe KDF chopper crash quickly and make report public
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Business
Harambee Sacco eyes Sh4bn in member's capital expansion share drive
By Brian Ngugi 2 days ago
Real Estate
Premium End of an era: Hilton finally up for sale, taking with it nostalgic city memories
By Augustine Oduor and James Wanzala 2 days ago
Business
Premium Civil servants face the axe as Ruto seeks to ease ballooning wage bill
.

Latest Stories

Complaints over high cost, charging of electric vehicles
Business
By Joackim Bwana
1 hr ago
Government splashes Sh100m for tourists comfort zones in counties
Business
By Esther Dianah
13 hrs ago
UN Tourism ranks East Africa among most open regions for travellers
Business
By Brian Ngugi
16 hrs ago
Competition Authority slams Royal Mabati amid mounting consumer complaints
Business
By Brian Ngugi
18 hrs ago
Rethink data policies to increase internet access, ICT players tell State
Sci & Tech
By Esther Dianah
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
Business
Complaints over high cost, charging of electric vehicles
By Esther Dianah 13 hrs ago
Business
Government splashes Sh100m for tourists comfort zones in counties
By Brian Ngugi 16 hrs ago
Business
UN Tourism ranks East Africa among most open regions for travellers
By Brian Ngugi 18 hrs ago
Business
Competition Authority slams Royal Mabati amid mounting consumer complaints

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.