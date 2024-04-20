Competition Authority slams Royal Mabati amid mounting consumer complaints

Royal Mabati Factory. [File, Standard]

Roofing company, Royal Mabati Ltd, was yet again in the crosshairs of the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) for another year in 2023 over complaints from customers for failing to deliver products as per agreed terms.

The firm was in 2022 ordered to settle Sh2, 652,363 in penalties, refund its customers and refrain from running false advertisements.

“The Authority is of the opinion that this ruling will deter suppliers of goods and services from engaging in conduct that misrepresents the terms of a transaction to consumers and encourage implementation of robust and fair complaints redress mechanisms,” CAK noted at the time.

It had for a period of two years between March 2018 and March 2020 attracted several complaints forcing the Authority to take action.

However, it appears the company is yet to learn its lessons, making it the subject of interventions by CAK last year.

In its report covering the period to June 2023 seen by The Standard, Royal Mabati was the subject of majority of the complaints filed by aggrieved customers.

One of them was Loyford Nyanga who purchased iron sheets worth Sh151, 760, which were to be delivered in two weeks but this was delayed. However, following CAK’s intervention, he was refunded and the case was closed.

Mark Tabu Karani also filed a complaint against the roofing company after it delayed delivery of iron sheets worth Sh156,950. After payment, he had been informed that the iron sheets would be delivered to him within 14 days. However, the delivery was delayed and his inquiries were met with additional promises that were never fulfilled.

In its report, CAK says the company eventually delivered the iron sheets to Karani and the case was closed.

Lily Shivoka, ordered and paid for roofing materials valued at Sh128, 700 but delivery was not made despite having had to wait for so long.

After complaining to CAK, she was refunded her money and the case was closed.

Another complaint was from Joseph Ochieng Otieno who ordered iron sheets worth Sh161,700 from the accused and was informed that delivery would be done within two weeks. However, the accused did not deliver the iron sheets within the promised timeline.

It took CAK’s intervention to have the iron sheets delivered.

For Luke Chasia, he bought corrugated iron sheets from Royal Mabati Ltd and was promised delivery within 14 days. Delivery was, however, not done within the stipulated timelines.

CAK says the roofing materials were eventually delivered and the case was closed.

Kennedy Mutiso, on his part, purchased roofing sheets on instalment basis. He told CAK that the materials did not match the samples prompting him to cancel his order and request for a refund. However, the company occasioned inordinate delays in processing the refunds but it eventually did so and the case closed.

Also complaining to CAK was Carol Saunya who bought corrugated iron sheets from Royal Mabati and was promised delivery within 14 days but this never happened. After her complaint, she was refunded the purchase price and the case closed.

Similarly, Daniel Omogi complained that he bought corrugated iron sheets from Royal Mabati and was promised delivery within 14 days but this was not done. The roofing materials were, however, finally delivered and the case closed.

For Paul Agonda, he ordered iron sheets worth Sh169, 800 from the company and was informed that the delivery would be made within two weeks. However, it did not deliver the iron sheets within the promised timeline. He was refunded the full amount he had paid and the case was closed.

Edwin Kipchirchir purchased iron sheets from the company, which failed to deliver and occasioned inordinate delays in the processing of the refund. He was, however, refunded the purchase price after CAK moved in and the case closed.

Another complaint received by CAK was from Bonface Mboka who ordered roofing materials and paid Sh113, 220. He was promised that the materials were to be delivered in two days but months passed without a delivery. The materials were only delivered after he escalated the matter. The case was also closed.

On his part, Seth Mwangani filed a complaint that Royal Mabati had sold him substandard iron sheets that had faded. CAK forwarded the case to the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBs).

Simon Simiyu also filed a similar complaint and the matter was forwarded to KEBs.

Milton Odongo accused Royal Mabati of failing to deliver iron sheets worth Sh256,500 and was informed that the delivery would be made within two weeks. However, the company did not deliver the iron sheets within the promised timeline though it eventually did so and the matter closed.

Paul Ngotho also purchased iron sheets worth Sh167,330 to be delivered in two weeks but the delivery was delayed. The case was closed after the delivery was made.

Similar complaints were made by other customers including Fredrick Aluouch,

Paul Onsongo purchased iron sheets worth Sh201,050, whose delivery was to be in two weeks but it was delayed. The company refunded the complainant and the case was closed.

Kenneth Muthomi, on his part eventually got his iron sheets worth Sh50,760 as did Joseph Kibet, who got his worth Sh167,330.

Others were Salome Karanja (roofing materials worth Sh118,080), Albert Onzere, Bethwel Tanui (twice), Dennis Onyiego, Calvince Ngaji, Duncan Charo, Stephen Kiamba Kulungu, Rodgers Imbisi, Saitabau ole Kirumpa, James Mrima (roofing materials worth Sh70,560), Kennedy Migiro, Geoffrey Mong’are and Melvine Obongo (roofing materials worth Sh51,600).

There were also complaints from several other customers, including Danny Hojan, who was promised delivery within 72 hours, Daniel Nyamasyo and Faith Ndwiga, who received her delivery of 70 iron sheets after three months.

The firm did not respond to Standard queries by Press Time.