Busia county, KCB Foundation partner to empower youth

KCB Foundation has partnered with the Busia county government to offer youths startup capital to expand the informal sector.

The county government unveiled a Sh35 million '2Jiajiri program' for skills development which targets about 1,000 youths.

Speaking during the launch of the programme at Matayos Vocational Training Center, Busia Deputy Governor Arthur Odera, said that youths in the county have potential to harness business opportunities, especially in the technical industry.

Odera said that the border town of Busia has many business opportunities that are yet to be tapped.

“I assure the trainees that the county government will fully support them during their training period and at the certification level. I urge each trainee to tap into entrepreneurial opportunities along the border,” he said.

The deputy governor said KCB will offer loans to youths as most of them have equipment but lack capital to start business.

He announced that youths who graduated from Technical And Vocational Education and Training (TVET) will be given priority during award of tenders to complete stalled Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres across the 35 wards.

“We are very deliberate in ensuring that at least all trainees from Busia get a placement to train and practice on their skills,” he said.

Odera revealed that the county and KCB Foundation, will pay school fees for youths who join TVETs to enable them to acquire technical skills.

He challenged youths to join TVET institutions to sharpen their skills and abilities.

KCB Foundation Busia branch manager Christopher Komen assured of support not only in education but also in other sectors to improve locals livelihood.

“We realised many youths don’t have jobs and not all can go to university, but many have the potential if given the right technical skills and supported in the right way including access to credit and our main agenda is to create impact and empower them,” he said.