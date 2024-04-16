Coast hoteliers anxious as agency issues alert over rising sea level

Business
 By Philip Mwakio | Apr 16, 2024
A sea wall erected at the Vasco Da Gama pillar site in Malindi, Kilifi County on Thursday, July 2, 2020. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Kenya Marine Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) has issued an alert over the rising water level in the Indian Ocean, making its way into hotels and other establishments along the beach at the Coast.

The agency said the phenomenon started last week. A similar occurrence was last experienced during the 1997/98 El Nino rains that destroyed property in the region.

Yesterday, experts at KMFRI attributed the phenomenon to the new moon that has caused high water spring tides of more than 4 meters above the lowest astronomical tide.

KMFRI Principal Research Scientist and Head of Sea Level Monitoring, Dr Charles Magori said the Indian Ocean water levels were also rising due to the strong winds that have generated strong waves.

Dr Magori attributed the water high water levels to the ongoing heavy rains that have enhanced river discharge from the hinterland and coastal upstream areas.

"This kind of phenomenon was last experienced during the 1997/98 El Nino rains where coastal areas were flooded, coral reefs were inundated resulting in coral bleaching," he said.

During the 197/98 El Nino rains, the fragile mangroves forests were destroyed as the inter-tidal areas where mangrove vegetation grows were completely flooded, resulting in some die-back.

A spot check at the popular Marina Seaside Restaurant located along the shores of the Mtwapa Creek revealed sea water having entered the premises and main kitchen areas on two consecutive days.

The resort sales manager, Alice Gacheru said the sea level started rising last week and before they could comprehend the situation, the sea water from the creek had filled the lower section.

"We normally check the tide levels and saw something out of the ordinary. This made us stay alert and even informed our guests who had booked with us. Some opted to postpone while others came and sat close to the jetties to watch the phenomenon unfold," Ms Gatheru said.

For Justine Walters, a regular at the premises, it was not the first time they encountered what he termed as 'furious water tides.'

"These are super spring tides with the moon always playing a big factor. It does not last for long but may cause problems," he said.

Berk Pamuk, a road engineer, who is a regular visitor of the restaurant, said that he was delighted to see the water gushing in and wanted to continue having a good time in knee-deep waters.

Magori said that according to the Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC, 2021), sea level is rising at an average rate of about 3mm per year globally.

The rise in sea level is exponential and is projected to rise by more than one meter by the end of the 21st century.

Rises in mean sea level by only a few tens of centimeters could result in loss of land due to erosion and inundation of low-lying coastal areas, saltwater intrusion into coastal ecosystems and groundwater systems, and loss of terrestrial and marine biodiversity. This could result in wide economic, cultural, and ecological repercussions.

He said what is currently being experienced is a manifestation of climate change. "We therefore advise coastal communities or residents especially those in low-lying coastal areas to exercise caution during this period and possibly move to higher/safer grounds until the situation subsides," Magori said.

Related Topics
Previous article
Gender-responsive health policies key to achieving equity, experts say
Next article
Kakamega County to pay man Sh200,000 for trespass
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 9 hrs ago
Business
Kenyan firms gear up for Africa's largest trade fair in Algeria
By Patrick Vidija 10 hrs ago
Business
Nazir Jinnah: Israeli-Iran conflict could disrupt global stability
By Raymond Muthee 14 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Aviation industry struggles to kee up despite aircraft parts tax cuts
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Sugar cane farmers should now move to dairy, avocado farming
Opinion
By Justus Kioko
7 mins ago
Coast hoteliers anxious as agency issues alert over rising sea level
Business
By Philip Mwakio
1 hr ago
No reprieve for bank in Sh33 billion case with Manchester Outfitters
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
Tourism players differ over KWS plan to hire out national park sites
Business
By Philip Mwakio
8 hrs ago
Small-scale gas suppliers worry over centralised imports plan
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
8 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Justus Kioko 7 mins ago
Opinion
Premium Sugar cane farmers should now move to dairy, avocado farming
By Philip Mwakio 1 hr ago
Business
Coast hoteliers anxious as agency issues alert over rising sea level
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Business
No reprieve for bank in Sh33 billion case with Manchester Outfitters
By Philip Mwakio 8 hrs ago
Business
Tourism players differ over KWS plan to hire out national park sites

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.