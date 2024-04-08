Linturi urges miraa farmers to uphold international standards

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi. [Bonbiface Okendo, Standard]

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has indicated that set hygiene standards must be met for miraa to be accepted at international markets.

Linturi revealed that miraa was banned in the Netherlands and United Kingdom because it failed to meet required hygiene standards.

He said for any crop to be exported it must have the highest hygiene levels, hence the reason the new miraa regulations stipulate recommended hygiene standards.

Linturi emphasised that the crop must be handled well at all levels to promote its marketability and export.

He said for the potential exporters to get a phytosanitary certificate it must conform to the international standards.

“The reason we lost the London and Netherlands market was because miraa is a food but it was not being handled according to the regulations that addressed food crops, including the packaging,” he said.

The CS said the Miraa Regulations 2023 provide how the crop is handled and those who are involved from transporters to exporters would be required to register to streamline the sector.

“In the miraa value chain we want to deal with the people that we know,” he said.

“For miraa to be exported we will have to ensure it does not have any chemical residues and is clean," he added.

Linturi insisted that all players will be compelled to follow the miraa regulations, including how miraa is packaged to ensure it is fit for consumption.

He said the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) is charged with enforcing the regulations and urged players in the value chain to ensure they comply.

Linturi who spoke at Antubetwe Full Gospel Church in the miraa zone of Igembe said those accusing him and the national government of failing miraa farmers were out to cause disaffection.

He said value addition to miraa was the way to go in a bid to empower farmers and others in the value chain.

“The future of the miraa trade is in value addition. If miraa exports continue to thrive there are international standards that will manage full hygiene,” he said.

Linturi at the same time said the government was keen to eradicate cartels in the miraa trade.