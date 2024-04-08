Linturi urges miraa farmers to uphold international standards

Business
 By Phares Mutembei | Apr 08, 2024
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi. [Bonbiface Okendo, Standard]

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has indicated that set hygiene standards must be met for miraa to be accepted at international markets.

Linturi revealed that miraa was banned in the Netherlands and United Kingdom because it failed to meet required hygiene standards.

He said for any crop to be exported it must have the highest hygiene levels, hence the reason the new miraa regulations stipulate recommended hygiene standards.

Linturi emphasised that the crop must be handled well at all levels to promote its marketability and export.

He said for the potential exporters to get a phytosanitary certificate it must conform to the international standards.

“The reason we lost the London and Netherlands market was because miraa is a food but it was not being handled according to the regulations that addressed food crops, including the packaging,” he said.

The CS said the Miraa Regulations 2023 provide how the crop is handled and those who are involved from transporters to exporters would be required to register to streamline the sector.

“In the miraa value chain we want to deal with the people that we know,” he said.

“For miraa to be exported we will have to ensure it does not have any chemical residues and is clean," he added.

Linturi insisted that all players will be compelled to follow the miraa regulations, including how miraa is packaged to ensure it is fit for consumption.

He said the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) is charged with enforcing the regulations and urged players in the value chain to ensure they comply.

Linturi who spoke at Antubetwe Full Gospel Church in the miraa zone of Igembe said those accusing him and the national government of failing miraa farmers were out to cause disaffection. 

He said value addition to miraa was the way to go in a bid to empower farmers and others in the value chain.

“The future of the miraa trade is in value addition. If miraa exports continue to thrive there are international standards that will manage full hygiene,” he said.

Linturi at the same time said the government was keen to eradicate cartels in the miraa trade.

Related Topics
Previous article
Nyeri governor threatens to sack striking doctors
Next article
Ministry to issue guidelines on re-categorisation of schools
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 22 hrs ago
Business
Manufacturers shun railway over cost, flexibility concerns
By Philip Mwakio 1 day ago
Business
Kenya, Rwanda seek to boost transport along Northern Corridor
By Esther Kang’ethe 2 days ago
Opinion
How sustainable sports marketing can lift Africa up
.

Latest Stories

Women, technology and the rise of smart solutions
Opinion
By Irene Mwangi
42 mins ago
Kenya's private motorcycling movement is gaining momentum
Opinion
By Huib van de Grisjparde
46 mins ago
Premium Why it is costly to be a Kenyan citizen today
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
After avocado, KRA now trains its guns on sugarcane farmers
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Linturi urges miraa farmers to uphold international standards
Business
By Phares Mutembei
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Irene Mwangi 42 mins ago
Opinion
Women, technology and the rise of smart solutions
By Huib van de Grisjparde 46 mins ago
Opinion
Kenya's private motorcycling movement is gaining momentum
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Why it is costly to be a Kenyan citizen today
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
After avocado, KRA now trains its guns on sugarcane farmers

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.