Kenya, Rwanda seek to boost transport along Northern Corridor

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya and Rwanda have embarked on boosting cooperation through enhanced transport services along the Northern Corridor.

The initiative is meant to strengthen trade and streamline the movement of goods and people through improved connectivity.

Officials from both countries met in Rwanda for bilateral talks revolving around the cooperation.

Northern Corridor links Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the Kenyan sea port of Mombasa. The corridor also serves northern Tanzania, Southern Sudan and Ethiopia.

During the meeting in Kigali, General (rtd) James Kabarebe, Minister for State in Charge of Regional Cooperation, Jean-Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, Minister for Trade and Industry, and Jimmy Gasore, Minister for Infrastructure engaged with Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Murkomen expressed Kenya's commitment to fostering diplomatic and trade ties with neighbouring nations, highlighting the significance of the discussions on trade and transport along the Northern Corridor.

“In our discussions with Rwandan counterparts at the Infrastructure (Ministry) headquarters, we reviewed the progress made since our last meeting held in Nairobi on February 16,” he said in an X post.

The previous bilateral meeting in Nairobi on February 16 centered on trade facilitation between Rwanda and Kenya, particularly focusing on the movement of cargo from Mombasa to Kigali.

Murkomen emphasized the positive strides made especially in cargo handling at Naivasha Inland Container Depots (ICD).

Key outcomes include streamlined processes such as an agreement on fuel loading points for Rwanda, increased utilisation of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), and integration of more Rwandan clearing agents onto Kenya’s Integrated Financial Management System (KRA IFMS) Platform.

“The discussions on investment and facilitation strategies, along with the implementation modalities are composed to enhance competitiveness of the northern corridor and the wider region on the global stage,” Murkomen said.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a report outlining agreed action points.