German manufacturer seeks to revolutionise Kenyan market with Sh500m investment

One of Karcher's advanced cleaning machines. [Courtesy]

A German-based cleaning equipment manufacturer Karcher has announced an approximate Sh500million investment in the Kenyan market.

The firm’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Christian May, said their goal is to transform the cleaning landscape in Kenya by bringing advanced products and services to customers.

“By establishing Kenya as our regional hub, we are reducing lead times and enhancing responsiveness, ensuring prompt service and satisfaction for our clients,” said Mr May.

He said this investment was made to operationalize the business into a full subsidiary, which includes a regional distribution center at the Freight Forwarders Solutions warehouse, Tatu City, the 5,000-acre mixed-use Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on Nairobi's doorstep.

According to him, the brand which has already established a presence in seven Carrefour outlets and has partnered with various distributors to cater to different customer segments will play a critical role in positioning Kenya as a hub for East Africa.

It has a flagship store located in Upper Hill that serves as a brand store and service center operated by Equipment and Logistics Limited which was recently presented with a twenty-year partnership award.

Karcher, is a B2B and B2C global brand known for its high-pressure cleaners, floor care equipment, parts cleaning systems, wash water treatment, military decontamination equipment and window vacuum cleaners, among others.

May’s sentiments were echoed by Country Managing Director Richard Mumo who said the regional distribution center holds high-value levels of stock to service all our customer needs.

He said the investment will ensure that their partners no longer have to wait for the 90-day lead time from Germany to Kenya.

Mumo said the firm will additionally bear the costs of shipment, freight, duties and taxes.

“We have seen the impact of external factors such as the Red Sea crisis and through our regional distribution center we can brace the impact of these external shocks for our partners and customers,” said Mumo.

He said the brand is clear on innovation with the courage to break new ground and the conviction to do things differently.

“This philosophy results in solutions with convincing performance, quality and handling that are one step ahead of the market. Because for us cleanliness is the best challenge in the world. This is what we work towards. Every day,” he said.

German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth said Karcher's investment in the country highlights the strong economic ties between the two sides.

“As a global leader in cleaning technology, Karcher exemplifies German engineering excellence and innovation. We look forward to further collaboration and mutual growth between our two nations," said Ambassador Groth.

Joseph Nguyo, Senior Deputy Secretary, State Department for Investment Promotion said Karcher has tapped into Kenya’s special economic zones, one of the key investment areas that the government is focusing on.

He said the government recognises this move as an investment on value chains, employment created and is committed to making the economic environment good for you and other investors.

Freight Forwarders Solutions CEO, Ben Clay who said they are committed to empowering businesses with seamless logistics solutions, leveraging technology, and fostering excellence in service delivery and economic growth.