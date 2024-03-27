Communication agency inks deal with Italian-based firm to promote online sector

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Mar 27, 2024
Suss Digital’s Managing Partner, Dennis Maina. [Courtesy]

A new partnership between a Kenyan and Italy-based firm is seeking to promote the country’s fast-growing online wagering sector.

The deal announced this week will integrate the expertise of 1Stop Translations an Italian-based firm dealing with translations and international digital marketing with that of Suss Ads, a Nairobi-based marketing and communication agency specialising in marketing technologies such as their Programmatic Ads and SMS advertising platforms.

The deal aims to support iGaming, sportsbook, and online casino companies seeking to expand into Kenya and other African markets, the firms said.

Under the partnership, 1Stop Translations and Suss Ads say they will offer new entrants “a seamless entry into the African iGaming landscape.”

The two firms said in a statement that thanks to this partnership and the integration of services offered, customers will be able to plan marketing campaigns for the entire African continent, localised in the target languages with defined and measurable objectives.

1Stop Translations says it provides translation and localisation services with over 10 years of experience in the industry. They specialise in offering translation services in 100 languages to a range of industries, including iGaming, sportsbook, fintech, and legal.

Suss Ads, on the other hand, says it has expertise in strategy and execution of successful campaigns through cutting-edge digital media solutions.

“We are proud to announce this agreement because both companies are dedicated to providing their customers with the best possible service. Through this partnership, we and Suss Ads aim to offer a seamless and efficient solution that will enable our customers to expand the business into the African market with ease,” said 1Stop Translations Sales and Marketing Manager Nicola Pansini. 

Africa's iGaming sector or online gaming sector is one of the fastest growing rapidly thanks to the continent's youthful population thanks to the extensive adoption of mobile technologies, evolving regulatory environment, and cultural propensity for gaming and betting.

As the market develops and expands, astute investors and business owners can benefit greatly from tapping into this burgeoning sector.

Dennis Maina, Suss Ads Managing Partner, said: "We are excited to join forces with 1Stop Translations. Through this partnership, our specialisation in Programmatic Ads and SMS advertising campaigns will seamlessly integrate with 1Stop Translations' expertise in translations and international digital marketing.”

“Together, we will offer a comprehensive solution that leverages technology and linguistic proficiency to empower our clients to reach and engage with their target audience effectively in the African market and beyond."

.

