IM ups dividend after posting a net profit of Sh12.6b

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Mar 25, 2024
I&M Group Regional CEO Kihara Maina gives an address during the release of the group’s 2023 results. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

I&M Group has raised its dividend payout by double-digits after booking a 12.70 per cent growth in net profit to Sh12.6 billion for the year ended December 2023, the lender announced yesterday.

The top-tier lender’s board has recommended a dividend payout of nearly Sh4.22 billion, a 13.33 per cent rise over Sh3.72 billion a year earlier.

The company’s directors said shareholders on record by April 18 will be paid Sh2.55 per share on or around May 24 compared with Sh2.25 per unit the year before. The growth in the banking group’s post-tax profit was largely supported by increased earnings from lending activities.

The lender’s net interest earnings jumped by nearly a quarter year-on-year, climbing 24.78 per cent to Sh28.63 billion.

This came after the bank’s loan book expanded 30.46 per cent to Sh311.33 billion, the company’s unaudited financial performance statement showed.

“We saw significant growth driven by innovative solutions such as the ongoing Ni Sare Kabisa free transfers to M-Pesa and Airtel Money and the largest unsecured personal loan of up to Sh10 million,” said I&M Group Regional CEO Kihara Maina.

I&M joins a host of tier-one peers who have raised dividend distributions to shareholders on the back of increased profit last year.

StanChart has raised dividend pay by 32 per cent to Sh10.96 billion, Stanbic Bank by 21.8 per cent to Sh6.07 billion, while  Absa Bank plans to pay 14.8 per cent more to Sh8.4 billion. Co-operative Bank has, on the other hand, retained a cash distribution of Sh8.8 billion to shareholders after profit increased 5.2 per cent to Sh23.2 billion.

In a year of rising cost of borrowing and elevated cost of living, I&M Group, just like its peers, raised provisions against bad debts in line with the industry’s prudential guidelines.

Loan loss provisions increased 30.97 per cent to Sh6.87 billion.

The bank was enrolled into tier-one status in 2018 after it acquired Giro Bank a year earlier, pushing its market share past the five per cent mark.

Related Topics
Previous article
KQ resumes flights to Eldoret airport after 10-year hiatus
.

Similar Articles

By Lee Mukunga 1 day ago
Business
Boost as Kenya and Tanzania advance bilateral trade relations
By Ben Payton 1 day ago
Business
Damage to undersea fibreoptic highlights Africa vulnerability
By Willis Oketch 1 day ago
Business
South Sudan cargo pile up in Mombasa as agents reject levy
.

Latest Stories

IM posts Sh12.6 billion profit
Business
By Brian Ngugi
56 mins ago
KQ resumes flights to Eldoret airport after 10-year hiatus
Business
By Lynn Kolongei
1 hr ago
Windfall for coffee farmers as State disburses Sh4 billion
Business
By James Murimi
4 hrs ago
Parliament seeks audit answers on Sh60bn unclaimed assets held by State agency
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 day ago
Premium Heroism: What musicians, athletes, Herbert Wigwe death can teach us
Opinion
By XN Iraki
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 56 mins ago
Business
IM posts Sh12.6 billion profit
By Lynn Kolongei 1 hr ago
Business
KQ resumes flights to Eldoret airport after 10-year hiatus
By James Murimi 4 hrs ago
Business
Windfall for coffee farmers as State disburses Sh4 billion
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Business
Parliament seeks audit answers on Sh60bn unclaimed assets held by State agency

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.